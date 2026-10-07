Virginia Welcomes Syracuse for Homecomings Game SaturdayVirginia Welcomes Syracuse for Homecomings Game Saturday

Virginia Welcomes Syracuse for Homecomings Game Saturday

Kickoff from Scott Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and Virginia Sports Radio Network

Football
Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Syracuse

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
vs.
Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange
Tv: ACC Network
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

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Kickoff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Seeking its fifth straight win at Scott Stadium, Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) hosts Syracuse in prime time this Saturday (Oct. 10) for the Cavaliers’ annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed through the Virginia Sports mobile app. 

The Cavaliers look to get back on track after a 38-7 setback at Florida State last Saturday (Oct. 3). However, under head coach Tony Elliott, now in his fifth season at the helm, Virginia has not dropped back-to-back games since 2024. 

Syracuse, which has not played at Scott Stadium since a thrilling three-overtime game in 2015, looks to play spoiler in the finale of its three-game road stint. After dropping its ACC road opener at Pitt (Sept. 17), the Orange turned to reserve quarterback Amari Odom, who threw for 335 yards and tied the program record with five touchdown passes in Syracuse’s 42-41 overtime win at UConn (Oct. 3) last week. Saturday’s matchup pits a Virginia defense that is limiting opponents to 18.0 points per game against an Orange offense averaging 34.8 points per game. 

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“It was a rough day at the office for all of us. We’re going to take accountability for it. We’re not going to point fingers. We’re not going to lay blame anywhere other than the things that we didn’t control that we said we’re going to try and control. We’re going to go back to work, have a great week of practice, show back up on Saturday and see if we can get this bad taste out of our mouth."
Tony Elliott

Tony Elliott

after UVA’s 38-7 setback at FSU
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  • In an all-time series that was first played in 1975, Virginia and Syracuse will meet for the seventh time, with each school haing won three games apiece. The Cavaliers are winners of three of the last four matchups against the Orange.
  • Syracuse will visit Scott Stadium for the first time since 2015, a 44-38 triple overtime victory for the Wahoos. It was UVA’s longest game in program history at the time until going four extra periods with Miami in 2022.
  • The two schools have played only twice since Syracuse joined the ACC, the first time in 2015 and again in 2022.
  • Virginia will play its third night game of the year and 12th since the beginning of the 2025 season. The Cavaliers are 7-1 in night games at Scott Stadium in that span.
  • UVA has only two turnovers (1 INT, 1 fumble lost) on its offensive ledger this season, tied for the fewest by an ACC team and tied for fourth fewest nationally. Syracuse is one of 12 FBS teams that has not lost a fumble this season.
  • Virginia enters Saturday's game with four-straight wins at home dating back to last season, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the ACC.
  • With an interception late in the second half at Florida State (Oct. 3) last week, UVA has forced at least one turnover in 14 of its last 16 games. In that same span, the Cavaliers have forced a total of 26 turnovers (20 INT, 6 FR).
  • The Cavaliers' seven interceptions in 2026 are tied for sixth-most nationally and tied with Cal for the most in the league.
  • On defense, the Cavaliers rank first in the ACC and sixth in the country in passing yards allowed per game (140.8). Syracuse comes into the contest averaging 285 yards passing per game, eighth-best in the ACC. The Orange threw for a season-high 335 passing yards against UConn last week and have gone over 200 yards in each of its first four games.
  • The Cavaliers return home to Scott Stadiumm where they have won nine of their last 10 games dating back last season. UVA sports a 3-0 mark at home in 2026 and matched a school record with six home wins in 2025. The Wahoos have outscored their opponents 135-14 in their first three games at Scott Stadium.
  • Virginia will welcome back former wide receiver Herman Moore (1988-90) to Grounds and will recognize him between the first and second quarters for his upcoming induction into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame this December. He will become the sixth player in program history to be inducted.
  • Only seven players on Virginia’s active roster remain from the 2022 meeting against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome: Will Bettridge, Xavier Brown, Daniel Sparks, McKale Boley, Noah Hartsoe, Noah Josey and Dakota Twitty. The game marked the first of 48 career starts for Josey. Bettridge, UVA’s all-time leading scorer, tallied his first collegiate point in the contest.
  • Saturday will by Virginia’s 101st Homecomings game. The Cavaliers have won six of their last seven Homecomings games, including three straight.
2

Virginia is the only ACC team, and one of five FBS teams, that have played five games this year to have given up no more than two touchdowns through the air.
4

Touchdown receptions by Da’Shawn Martin this season, tied for the fourth most in the ACC. Four of his first eight catches as a Cavalier went for touchdowns.
11

Punts downed inside the 20 by punter Daniel Sparks this season, including a 73-yarder last week at FSU, the longest punt of his career.
40.3

Average margin of victory for Virginia in its first three home games of 2026.
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