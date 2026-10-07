Virginia Welcomes Syracuse for Homecomings Game Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Seeking its fifth straight win at Scott Stadium, Virginia (3-2, 1-1 ACC) hosts Syracuse in prime time this Saturday (Oct. 10) for the Cavaliers’ annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network, which can be streamed through the Virginia Sports mobile app.

The Cavaliers look to get back on track after a 38-7 setback at Florida State last Saturday (Oct. 3). However, under head coach Tony Elliott, now in his fifth season at the helm, Virginia has not dropped back-to-back games since 2024.

Syracuse, which has not played at Scott Stadium since a thrilling three-overtime game in 2015, looks to play spoiler in the finale of its three-game road stint. After dropping its ACC road opener at Pitt (Sept. 17), the Orange turned to reserve quarterback Amari Odom, who threw for 335 yards and tied the program record with five touchdown passes in Syracuse’s 42-41 overtime win at UConn (Oct. 3) last week. Saturday’s matchup pits a Virginia defense that is limiting opponents to 18.0 points per game against an Orange offense averaging 34.8 points per game.