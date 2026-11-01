Pain Places Third at Steelwood Collegiate Invite

LOXLEY, Ala. – First year Jager Pain tied for third place on the individual leaderboard at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational after finishing 13-under, 203 (68-67-68) in the 54-hole event. It marked the highest individual finish by a Cavalier in four fall tournaments.
Pain closed with a 68 on Sunday, a round that featured six birdies including four on his final eight holes. He made 17 birdies in the two-day, 54-hole event, tied for the sixth most in the 84-person field.
As a team, the Cavaliers finished tied with Kansas State for seventh place out of 15 competing teams. UVA was under par in all three days and concluded play with a 1-under 287 in the final round. The 287 was the fourth-lowest 18-hole score in 12 rounds this fall.
Auburn (42-under) held off a late charging Georgia Tech (40-under) for the team title. The Yellow Jackets entered the day 12 strokes back. Albert Hansson (Georgia Tech) ran away with medalist honors and finished 20-under par. He fired an 8-under, 64 in Sunday’s final round to secure the win.
UVA first year Hugo Le Goff jumped 18 spots on the leaderboard after he carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday. He and classmate Mingbo Jiang tied for 41st place at 1-over. Vaughn McMeans served as the final countable score on Sunday with a 3-over, 75. He finished in a tie for 37th place.
The young Cavalier lineup at Steelwood Country Club featured three first years (Jiang, Le Goff, Pain), a second year (Lee) and third year (McMeans). Virginia will reconvene in the spring beginning with the Purdue Dominican Republic Classic which will be played at Cocotal Golf & Country Club in Punta Cana.
LEADERBOARD
|
PL
|
TEAM
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
RD3
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
1
|
Auburn
|
269
|
272
|
281
|
822
|
-42
|
2
|
Georgia Tech
|
272
|
281
|
271
|
824
|
-40
|
3
|
Texas A&M
|
277
|
280
|
277
|
834
|
-30
|
T4
|
Mississippi State
|
271
|
286
|
288
|
845
|
-19
|
T4
|
Rutgers
|
281
|
283
|
281
|
845
|
-19
|
6
|
Virginia Tech
|
282
|
278
|
286
|
846
|
-18
|
T7
|
Kansas State
|
274
|
289
|
286
|
849
|
-15
|
T7
|
Virginia
|
280
|
282
|
287
|
849
|
-15
|
9
|
Iowa State
|
282
|
291
|
280
|
853
|
-11
|
10
|
Maryland
|
282
|
284
|
290
|
856
|
-8
|
T11
|
Memphis
|
284
|
289
|
293
|
866
|
+2
|
T11
|
Kennesaw State
|
287
|
282
|
297
|
866
|
+2
|
13
|
Rice
|
289
|
297
|
287
|
873
|
+9
|
14
|
South Alabama
|
285
|
288
|
304
|
877
|
+13
|
15
|
Nebraska
|
297
|
298
|
289
|
884
|
+20
VIRGINIA
|
PL.
|
TEAM
|
RD1
|
RD2
|
RD3
|
TOTAL
|
TO PAR
|
T3
|
68
|
67
|
68
|
203
|
-13
|
T37
|
72
|
69
|
75
|
216
|
E
|
T41
|
70
|
73
|
74
|
217
|
+1
|
T41
|
74
|
73
|
70
|
217
|
+1
|
T61
|
70
|
73
|
79
|
221
|
+5
|
84
|
Fritz Smith (IND)
|
89
|
77
|
76
|
242
|
+26