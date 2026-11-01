Pain Places Third at Steelwood Collegiate Invite

LOXLEY, Ala. – First year Jager Pain tied for third place on the individual leaderboard at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational after finishing 13-under, 203 (68-67-68) in the 54-hole event. It marked the highest individual finish by a Cavalier in four fall tournaments.

Pain closed with a 68 on Sunday, a round that featured six birdies including four on his final eight holes. He made 17 birdies in the two-day, 54-hole event, tied for the sixth most in the 84-person field.

As a team, the Cavaliers finished tied with Kansas State for seventh place out of 15 competing teams. UVA was under par in all three days and concluded play with a 1-under 287 in the final round. The 287 was the fourth-lowest 18-hole score in 12 rounds this fall.

Auburn (42-under) held off a late charging Georgia Tech (40-under) for the team title. The Yellow Jackets entered the day 12 strokes back. Albert Hansson (Georgia Tech) ran away with medalist honors and finished 20-under par. He fired an 8-under, 64 in Sunday’s final round to secure the win.

UVA first year Hugo Le Goff jumped 18 spots on the leaderboard after he carded a 2-under 70 on Sunday. He and classmate Mingbo Jiang tied for 41st place at 1-over. Vaughn McMeans served as the final countable score on Sunday with a 3-over, 75. He finished in a tie for 37th place.

The young Cavalier lineup at Steelwood Country Club featured three first years (Jiang, Le Goff, Pain), a second year (Lee) and third year (McMeans). Virginia will reconvene in the spring beginning with the Purdue Dominican Republic Classic which will be played at Cocotal Golf & Country Club in Punta Cana.

LEADERBOARD

PL TEAM RD1 RD2 RD3 TOTAL TO PAR 1 Auburn 269 272 281 822 -42 2 Georgia Tech 272 281 271 824 -40 3 Texas A&M 277 280 277 834 -30 T4 Mississippi State 271 286 288 845 -19 T4 Rutgers 281 283 281 845 -19 6 Virginia Tech 282 278 286 846 -18 T7 Kansas State 274 289 286 849 -15 T7 Virginia 280 282 287 849 -15 9 Iowa State 282 291 280 853 -11 10 Maryland 282 284 290 856 -8 T11 Memphis 284 289 293 866 +2 T11 Kennesaw State 287 282 297 866 +2 13 Rice 289 297 287 873 +9 14 South Alabama 285 288 304 877 +13 15 Nebraska 297 298 289 884 +20

VIRGINIA