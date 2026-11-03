Hoos Start Roussell Era on Winning Note

This is the fourth school at which Roussell has been head coach—the others were the University of Chicago, Bucknell and UR—so debuts are nothing new to him. Still, he said, “you’d be lying if you said there weren't some nerves. You really want to play well with the new crowd. It was cool walking out, to be honest with you.”

After the opening tip, however, it “felt like just a basketball game,” Roussell said, “and I think that's probably [a result of] being a little bit older and doing this for as long as that we have. Maybe it helped having a few scrimmages as well.”

The Hawks, who were picked to finish third in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, started only one player taller than 5-foot-10, and they tried to make up for their lack of size with defensive pressure.

It took the Hoos a while to get comfortable. They trailed 6-4 with 5:20 left in the first quarter. They soon settled down, though, and broke the game open with an 11-0 run. Virginia led 22-8 after the first quarter, 43-19 at halftime and 65-35 after three quarters.

“I think as a coach, you want to come out in that first game and really just start clicking from the first tip,” Roussell said. “That wasn't the case. I kind of told myself going into it that it'd be great to click right away. But probably more than likely, you probably just need to find a way to get to that first media timeout [to regroup], and I thought that's what happened.”

A new era starts with a W! #GoHoos https://t.co/gJEo8BwZZm — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) November 3, 2026

Led by Johnson, four Cavaliers scored in double figures, and two of them recorded double-doubles. Breona Hurd, a 6-foot-2 third-year, totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, and 6-foot-5 third-year Adeang Ring came off the bench to contribute 13 points and 10 rebounds. Fifth-year guard Mary-Anna Asare, a transfer from VCU, added 10 points.

“Overall, really proud of our players,” Roussell said. “We knew this was going to be a challenging game. I think sometimes you may look at the score, and that was not indicative of the respect I had for [UMES} and how much I knew this was going to be a challenge today.”

The double-double was the second of Hurd’s career. She didn’t score in the first half but found other ways to make an impact. Her mindset, Hurd said, was to “do anything to help the team get the win, to rebound, hustle on defense, get a stop, do anything extra that I can.”

Ring, who averaged 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game in 2025-26, is likely to have a much larger role this season.

“She’s been really focused on her craft in the gym a lot, always wanting to get better, always looking for the next thing to improve on,” Johnson said. “Obviously, we need everyone to play a big part this year, so I'm excited to see what that looks like for her.”