Hoos Start Roussell Era on Winning Note

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
VirginiaSports.com
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After his first game as the University of Virginia’s head women’s basketball coach, a resounding win over Maryland Eastern Shore, Aaron Roussell took the microphone Monday night at John Paul Jones Arena. He thanked the crowd for its support, saluted the Cavalier band and invited fans to stick around and meet his team.
Roussell is looking forward to many more such celebrations at JPJ. So are his players.
“It was really fun,” said fourth-year guard Kymora Johnson, who finished with 21 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and only one turnover in UVA’s 87-45 win over UMES.
Johnson, an All-America candidate, already ranks among the finest players in program history. With 1,746 career points, she’s now eighth all-time at UVA, and only former Sharnee Zoll (785) and Dawn Staley (729) have had more assists as Cavaliers than Johnson (562).
Tonight’s 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚! 🔥 #GoHoos https://t.co/WQxdOwrvV4— Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) November 3, 2026
Roussell, who came to Virginia last spring after seven seasons at the University of Richmond, has coached Johnson in practice for months, and he saw her play in three preseason exhibition games this fall. Watching her dominate in a game, though, was a different experience.
“I'm glad we have her,” Roussell said, smiling. “Even during the scrimmages, you saw pieces of it, but I don't think I saw [the real] Kymora. They pushed Kymora's buttons a couple times today, and so that was cool, to watch that reaction. She was in gamer mode at that point.
“It was just enjoyable to watch, enjoyable to coach her, And I think that's a relationship that you always want to have with your best player, especially when she's a point guard. I think there were a couple times it was like, ‘Yo, man, what do you want? What are you feeling?’ And she'll get more comfortable with that. I think I'll get more comfortable with kind of letting her have the reins a little bit. I enjoyed it. It was fun.”
Johnson averaged 37.2 minutes per game in 2025-26, when she led the Wahoos to the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. She played 27 minutes against UMES (0-1) and got multiple breaks.. Watching from the bench allowed her to not only “see the game from another lens,” Johnson said, “but also just breathe a little bit, relax, reset.”