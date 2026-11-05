Halpern Named IWSOC National Player Of The Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two days after being named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week and Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Week, Addison Halpern picked up a third honor as National Player of the Week from the Intercollegiate Women’s Soccer Organization for Coaches (IWSOC).

Congrats to Addison Halpern on being named IWSOC National Player of the Week! #GoHoos | #ALLIN https://t.co/iBdPERyilG — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) November 5, 2026



Halpern earned the honors after contributing on every goal in a 3-0 victory over No. 12 Louisville. Halpern tallied a brace, scoring the first and third goals of the night, while assisting on the second goal against the Cardinals. It tied a career high in points for a game and matched her top single-game goal total with her third brace of the season.



It’s the first IWSOC Player of the Week honors for Halpern.