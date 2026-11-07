Virginia Pulls Away From Gardner-Webb In 28-11 Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Cavaliers won seven weight classes, including the final six down the stretch, to rally on Saturday (Nov. 7) as Virginia (1-0) defeated Gardner-Webb (0-1) in action at the Throwdown On The Yorktown event.



Due to safety concerns with conditions on deck after sunset, the Cavaliers will wrestle their second dual of the weekend against Glenville State at 10 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 8).



HOW IT HAPPENED

After Gardner-Webb claimed the first two weights of the afternoon, Virginia got on the board with a major decision from Jayce Paridon at 141 pounds. The Bulldogs picked up a win at 149 to move out to the 11-4 lead, but it was all Cavaliers from there on out.



Virginia claimed the final six weight classes, four of them with bonus-point victories, to seize the dual. Dom Baker (174) moved the Hoos in front for the first time on the day with his riding time point securing a 4-3 decision. Dylan Newsome (184), Steven Burrell (197) and Ryan Catka (285) all posted bonus-point victories to close things out as Virginia ran away from the Bulldogs.



NOTING THE HOOS