Virginia Falls to SMU in ACC Quarterfinal

DALLAS, Texas – The Virginia men’s soccer team (7-7-4) fell to SMU (13-0-3) by a score of 6-0 in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday evening (Nov. 8) at Washburne Soccer Stadium.

Goals (Assist):

12’ SMU – Hickam (Philibbosian)

16’ SMU – Lopez (Clanton-Pimentel)

34’ SMU – Emmanuel (Holmstrom)

54’ SMU – Clanton-Pimentel (Mitchell)

61’ SMU – Soghomonian (Hickam)

80’ SMU – Emmanuel (Balch, Holmstrom)

SMU opened the scoring the 12 minutes in and struck again off a header into the six-yard box in the 16th minute. The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break after a 34th minute goal from Emmanuel. Virginia was outshot 11-2 in the opening half.

Virginia took eight shots in the second half compared to SMU’s 10, but the Mustangs made their chances count scoring three more goals in the final 45 minutes. The Cavaliers had an opportunity to pull a goal back from the penalty spot in the 56th minute, but the attempt was saved by goalkeeper Jonathan Evans.

Additional Notes:

The Cavaliers were shutout for just the third time on the season

Virginia falls to 2-5 in the all-time series with SMU

The Cavaliers are 50-23-15 all-time in the ACC tournament

Virginia took 10 shots while placing two on frame

SMU registered 21 attempts at goal and placed seven on frame

UVA took two corner kicks compared to SMU’s three

The Cavaliers controlled 48 percent of possession

Caleb Tunks made one save

Up Next:

The 2026 NCAA Men’s Soccer Selection Show will stream on NCAA.com on Monday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.