Virginia's Hot Shooting Highlights 99-58 Win over William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A program record 15 three-pointers highlighted a dominant Cavalier victory Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8). Virginia (3-0) defeated William & Mary (2-1) by a score of 99-58 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 4 ast, 4 reb) recorded her third-straight 20-point game to begin the season while Breona Hurd netted a season-high 19 points and led all players with seven rebounds on the day. Mary-Anna Asare (14 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast), Eris Lester (11 pts, 6 reb), Adeang Ring (11 pts, 4 reb) and Olivia McGhee (10 pts, 2 ast) rounded out a total of six Cavaliers who scored in double figures.

How It Happened

UVA came out firing from the jump as Kymora Johnson went a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor while connecting four times from beyond the arc to tally 15 points in the opening frame. Overall, Virginia shot a blistering 7-for-11 from three-point range as Olivia McGhee, Lyla Coogen and Adeang Ring all drilled three-pointers to help Virginia build a 33-8 lead after the opening quarter.

Hurd led the way in the second quarter with eight points on 4-for-5. The Cavaliers outshot the Tribe 22-18 in the frame to take a 55-26 lead into halftime. Virginia combined to shoot 58-percent (21-36) from the floor in the opening half while limiting William & Mary to just 29-percent (10-35).

William & Mary outscored UVA 26-24 in the third quarter shooting 61-percent (11-18) in the quarter, but Virginia responded with a dominant fourth quarter in which they outscored the Tribe 20-6 to put the finishing touch on another dominant victory.

From Head Coach Aaron Roussell:

“I know the scores may not look like it, but I am more surprised with the 41-point win at home. But I think more so how well we are playing overall. The first game we showed some film of not sharing the basketball and not playing as well together as I thought we could have. Then, going to Davidson, they force you to play or choose to play with a little more isolation. I think today we got back to a little more of what we are. We are offensively moving the basketball and for that I am really proud of how well they played together and helped each other and played with joy.”

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 13-0 all-time against William & Mary

The Cavaliers start with three consecutive wins under head coach Aaron Roussell

Roussell improves to 7-0 all-time against the Tribe

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Johnson (22), Hurd (19), Asare (14), Ring (11), Lester (11), McGhee (10)

Virginia’s six double-figure scorers marks its most in a game this season

Kymora Johnson has scored 20+ points in each of Virginia’s opening three games of the season

Virginia matched a single-game program record with 15 three-pointers on the day

Eight different Cavaliers connected from beyond the arc: Johnson (5), McGhee (3), Asare (2), Hurd (1), Aukštikalnytė (1), Lester (1), Ring (1), Coogen (1)

Kymora Johnson connected on her first six consecutive attempts from the field including four three-pointers

Johnson went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. She is one of four players to go 5-for-5 from deep in program history (Kate Mooney, Tammi Reiss, Donna Holt) – the only Cavalier to go 6-for-6 from the deep was Mikayla Venson (1/29/15)

Breona Hurd recorded a season-high 19 points

Hurd’s nine made field goals marked a career high

Eris Lester ’s 11 points marked a season high

Virginia recorded a season-high 24 rebounds as a team

UVA shot a season-high 58-percent from the field (38-66)

The Cavaliers won the rebound battle 43-31

Virginia scored 24 points off turnovers and gave up just four

Up Next:

The Cavaliers are back in action Wednesday (Nov. 11) when they host Drexel at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).