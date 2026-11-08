Virginia's Hot Shooting Highlights 99-58 Win over William & Mary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A program record 15 three-pointers highlighted a dominant Cavalier victory Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8). Virginia (3-0) defeated William & Mary (2-1) by a score of 99-58 at John Paul Jones Arena.
Kymora Johnson (22 pts, 4 ast, 4 reb) recorded her third-straight 20-point game to begin the season while Breona Hurd netted a season-high 19 points and led all players with seven rebounds on the day. Mary-Anna Asare (14 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast), Eris Lester (11 pts, 6 reb), Adeang Ring (11 pts, 4 reb) and Olivia McGhee (10 pts, 2 ast) rounded out a total of six Cavaliers who scored in double figures.
How It Happened
UVA came out firing from the jump as Kymora Johnson went a perfect 5-for-5 from the floor while connecting four times from beyond the arc to tally 15 points in the opening frame. Overall, Virginia shot a blistering 7-for-11 from three-point range as Olivia McGhee, Lyla Coogen and Adeang Ring all drilled three-pointers to help Virginia build a 33-8 lead after the opening quarter.
Hurd led the way in the second quarter with eight points on 4-for-5. The Cavaliers outshot the Tribe 22-18 in the frame to take a 55-26 lead into halftime. Virginia combined to shoot 58-percent (21-36) from the floor in the opening half while limiting William & Mary to just 29-percent (10-35).
William & Mary outscored UVA 26-24 in the third quarter shooting 61-percent (11-18) in the quarter, but Virginia responded with a dominant fourth quarter in which they outscored the Tribe 20-6 to put the finishing touch on another dominant victory.
From Head Coach Aaron Roussell:
“I know the scores may not look like it, but I am more surprised with the 41-point win at home. But I think more so how well we are playing overall. The first game we showed some film of not sharing the basketball and not playing as well together as I thought we could have. Then, going to Davidson, they force you to play or choose to play with a little more isolation. I think today we got back to a little more of what we are. We are offensively moving the basketball and for that I am really proud of how well they played together and helped each other and played with joy.”
With the Win:
- Virginia improves to 13-0 all-time against William & Mary
- The Cavaliers start with three consecutive wins under head coach Aaron Roussell
- Roussell improves to 7-0 all-time against the Tribe
Game Notes
- Double-figure scorers: Johnson (22), Hurd (19), Asare (14), Ring (11), Lester (11), McGhee (10)
- Virginia’s six double-figure scorers marks its most in a game this season
- Kymora Johnson has scored 20+ points in each of Virginia’s opening three games of the season
- Virginia matched a single-game program record with 15 three-pointers on the day
- Eight different Cavaliers connected from beyond the arc: Johnson (5), McGhee (3), Asare (2), Hurd (1), Aukštikalnytė (1), Lester (1), Ring (1), Coogen (1)
- Kymora Johnson connected on her first six consecutive attempts from the field including four three-pointers
- Johnson went 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. She is one of four players to go 5-for-5 from deep in program history (Kate Mooney, Tammi Reiss, Donna Holt) – the only Cavalier to go 6-for-6 from the deep was Mikayla Venson (1/29/15)
- Breona Hurd recorded a season-high 19 points
- Hurd’s nine made field goals marked a career high
- Eris Lester’s 11 points marked a season high
- Virginia recorded a season-high 24 rebounds as a team
- UVA shot a season-high 58-percent from the field (38-66)
- The Cavaliers won the rebound battle 43-31
- Virginia scored 24 points off turnovers and gave up just four
Up Next:
The Cavaliers are back in action Wednesday (Nov. 11) when they host Drexel at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).