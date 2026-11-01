Piatti Finds New Home to Her Liking

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Caterina Piatti had multiple options after entering the transfer portal last spring, but it was no surprise that she ultimately chose to follow Kelly Rae Finley to the University of Virginia. Piatti, after all, played for Finley at the University of Florida in 2025-26, and they’ve been close since the fall of 2024, when Finley flew to Italy to speak to Piatti in person.

“As soon as I met her, it was like I’d known her for a long time,” Piatti recalled recently at John Paul Jones Arena. “It was amazing.”

After nearly 10 years at Florida, the last five as head coach, Finley was dismissed in March. The next month, she joined her friend Aaron Roussell’s staff at UVA as associate head coach. Roussell was still putting together his first roster at Virginia, and Finley mentioned Piatti, a 6-foot-4 post player, as a potential frontcourt addition.

“She’s got size, she’s got skill, she’s got athleticism, she’s got the IQ,” Finley said Piatti, who started all 33 games for Florida last season. “She’s just a talented player and a talented person.”

Piatti entered the transfer portal before Roussell hired Finley, and she’d spoken to numerous other schools by the time she heard from UVA. “It was really a stressful period for me,” Piatti said.

Her visit to Charlottesville put her at ease, but not because Finley was there to show her around Grounds. Finley was out of town when Piatti visited.

“In some ways, that wasn't ideal,” Roussell said, “but I think long term that worked out really well, because we got to know Cat without the crutch of Kelly. Cat got to see the University, got to see our staff without that, I’ll say, crutch of Kelly.”

Piatti signed with UVA in late April. She didn’t arrive in Charlottesville, however, until late July, more than a month after most of her teammates had started training at JPJ. She spent the first part of the summer playing for Italy at FIBA’s U20 Women’s EuroBasket tournament.

Two of her new Virginia teammates—freshman guards Sintija Aukštikalnytė (Lithuania) and Emilie Brzoňová (Czech Republic)—also played in that event, and Piatti was familiar with both before coming to UVA. Brzoňová, in fact, has played in Italy and speaks Italian, Piatti said.

That the international players missed most of the summer practices at JPJ wasn’t ideal from a team-building standpoint, Roussell said, but to their “credit, I think so much of what we're doing was a comfort to them and very similar to how they had played. So it wasn't perfect, but I do think those guys meshed really well.”

Roussell said there’s “a strong correlation or relationship between how we play and how a lot of Europeans play, too. So I think they've actually adjusted really, really well ... I think our system now and in the future with Europeans is a pretty tight fix.”

Virginia opens the season at 6 p.m. Monday against Maryland Eastern Shore at JPJ. The Cavaliers played three preseason exhibition games, all of which Piatti started, and much will be asked of her on a team that’s deeper on the perimeter than in the frontcourt.

“I think as much as I have incredibly high expectations for her, she probably has too high of expectations for herself sometimes too,” said Roussell, who came to UVA from the University of Richmond. “I’m trying to get her to understand she's got to give herself some grace at times. The talent is there. We know she's going to be great down the road, It's just making sure that she understands that it is a process.”