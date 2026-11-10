Cavaliers Set to Host Drexel Wednesday at JPJ

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (3-0) is set to host Drexel on Wednesday (Nov. 11). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
Broadcast Information
- Wednesday’s game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers:
- Virginia enters the season receiving votes in both the Women’s Basketball AP Poll as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.
- Kymora Johnson has scored 20+ points in three consecutive games to open the season against UMES (21), Davidson (25) and William & Mary (22).
- Johnson is one of just three players in NCAA Division I with three 20-point games so far on the season (Hailee Swain, Mia Pauldo)
- Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, it’s highest position since being picked sixth in 2017.
- Virginia is in its 54th season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,016-576 (.638) record.
Last Time Out:
- Kymora Johnson (22 pts) and Breona Hurd (19 pts) led a group of six Cavaliers who scored in double figures as Virginia defeated William & Mary 99-58 on Sunday afternoon (Nov. 8) at JPJ.
- Virginia tied a program record with 15 three-pointers on the day. UVA went 15-for-31 from beyond the arc overall
- Individually, Kymora Johnson went 5-for-5 from three-point range. One of just six plyers all-time to go at least five-for-five from deep.
Series History:
- Virginia is 2-0 against Drexel in a series that dates to 2010.
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell is 1-3 against the Dragons in his head coaching career.
- Virginia and Drexel are set to match up for the first time since the 2014-15 season, a 72-66 win for the Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Sarah Imovbioh (19 pts) and Mikayla Venson (16 pts) led the Cavaliers in scoring while Faith Randolph (12 pts) and Breyana Mason (11 pts) both reached double figures as well.
The Roussell Era Begins:
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell takes charge of the Virginia program in his 22nd season as a head coach with a 463-194 record accumulated from stops at UChicago (DIII), Bucknell and Richmond.
- Roussell spent the last seven seasons at the University of Richmond, leading the Spiders to a 148-72 record and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Over the course of his 22-season career, Roussell has led his teams to five NCAA Tournament Appearances (2017, 2019, 2024, 2025, 2026)
- He has combined for 11 seasons with 20+ wins and led his teams to a total of six conference championships.
- Roussell’s Cavaliers will feature a free-flowing offense that plays with pace, spaces the floor, and prioritizes shot selection.
The 2026 Cavaliers:
- Kymora Johnson, Breona Hurd, Olivia McGhee, Adeang Ring, and Tabitha Amanze, who is rehabbing an injury sustained last season.
- UVA inked four players from the transfer portal this offseason including two guards: Mary-Anna Asare (VCU) and Eris Lester (Alabama). Virginia also landed a pair of bigs in Caterina Piatti (Florida), and Janae Walker (Rutgers).
- Virginia signed four first-years including Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic), Sintija Aukštikalnyte (Lithuania) and Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.)
Johnson Chasing History:
- Kymora Johnson has collected multiple preseason honors ahead of 2026.
- She was named a preseason All-ACC selection for the third consecutive season
- She also landed on the Wade Trophy Watch list as well as preseason watch lists for both the Nancy Lieberman Award - which recognizes the nation’s best point guard - as well as the Naismith Player of the Year.
- She ranks 7th in program history with 1,793 points – 50 points from passing Tammi Reiss in sixth.
- Johnson is 83 points from reaching the top-five in career points at UVA (Lyndra Littles, 1,876), and 342 from passing Dawn Staley for second (2,135).
- Only three Cavaliers have ever surpassed the 2,000-point threshold in program history.
- Johnson ranks third in program history with 571 career assists, 158 behind Dawn Staley in second.
On the Horizon:
- The Cavaliers will be back in action Sunday (Nov. 15) when they host travel to Old Dominion at Chartway Arena.
- Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+
- Fans can also listen live at 98.9-FM/1070AM WINA