Second-Quarter Surge Powers Virginia to 81-39 Win Over Drexel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A 22-0 first-half scoring run highlighted a dominant Cavalier victory on Wednesday night (Nov. 11) as Virginia (4-0) defeated Drexel (1-2) by a score of 81-39 at John Paul Jones Arena.

Breona Hurd delivered a season-high 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting while connecting on four of seven attempts from three-point range. Mary-Anna Asare pitched in 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3FG) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Kymora Johnson (10 pts, 4 reb, 5 ast, 5 stl) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.

Virginia was efficient on both sides of the ball shooting at a 52-percent clip while holding their opponents to just 27-percent from the floor. The Cavaliers went 15-for-31 from beyond the arc for the second consecutive outing to tie a program record for three-pointers made in a single game. UVA also dominated the glass outrebounding Drexel 47-23 led by nine boards from Eris Lester.

How It Happened

Virginia trailed by as many as five points early, but the Cavaliers ended the quarter on a 14-3 run highlighted by a pair of three-pointers from Olivia McGhee. Virginia took a 23-15 lead into the second quarter as Asare and Olivia McGhee accounted for six points each.

The Cavaliers dominated the second quarter outscoring the Dragons by a margin of 26-7. UVA turned a late first-quarter scoring streak into a 22-0 run in which the Hoos connected six times from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers stretched their lead to as many as 30 points [49-19] with under a minute to play in the second quarter and took a 49-22 lead into the break.

Virginia outscored Drexel 32-17 in the second half and capped the game on a 7-0 run to seal the victory. No Cavalier tallied more than six points across the final two quarters as nine different Virginia players scored in the second half.

From Head Coach Aaron Roussell:

“I was surprised a little bit by the pace. I think Drexel came out and made some shots, but I thought just the pace of the game was going to be in our favor, which it ended up being so. I think we just kind of had to withstand that a little bit, and then after that, really proud of our defense. I think our length bothered them a little bit. I thought we rebounded the ball really well...I’m really proud of where our defense is at. I know people keep talking about our shooting and two games back-to-back making 15 threes. We weren’t perfect, but I like where we are offensively. But just defensively, maybe I didn’t see this coming this early. These guys have really stood up and surpassed the task that we’ve put out there for them defensively.”

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 3-0 in the all-time series with Drexel

Aaron Roussell improves to 2-3 against the Dragons in his head coaching career

The Cavaliers are 4-0 under Roussell

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Hurd (18), Asare (15), Johnson (10)

Hurd logged a season-high 18 points and career-high 4 three pointers

Asare, Johnson, and Hurd each scored over 10 points in every game this season

Eris Lester led the team with a career-high nine rebounds

Kymora Johnson recorded five steals on the night, one shy of her career high

Virginia matched a program record 15 three-pointers on the night for the second consecutive game (15 vs William & Mary)

Virginia outrebounded Drexel 47-23. The Cavaliers have outrebounded their opponents in every game this season

Virginia has reached 40+ rebounds in three games this season

UVA held their opponents to a season-low 39 points on the night, a first under head coach Aaron Roussell

UVA shot 64.3% FG in the first half. The last time Virginia shot over 60% in the first half was 3/21/26 vs Georgia.

Virginia’s 22-0 run was its first run of 20-plus points since Dec. 29, 2025 against SMU

A total of 10 different Cavaliers scored in the game

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Nov. 15) when they travel to Norfolk, Va. to take on Old Dominion. Tipoff from Chartway Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.