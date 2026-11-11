Virginia Inks Trio of Top-100 Prospects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head women’s basketball coach Aaron Roussell announced Wednesday (Nov. 11) the signings of three four-star prospects including: Lisa Sirgi, Neveah Roberson, and Sabrina Anderson.

All three Cavalier signings are ranked in ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT 100, led by Sirgi at No. 56 followed by Roberson at No. 58 and Anderson at No. 64. The 2027-28 class marks the first in which Virginia has inked three top-100 prospects since the 2016-17 class which included Jocelyn Willoughby, Dominique Toussaint and Felicia Aiyeotan.

“I am extremely excited about this year’s recruiting class, and all UVA fans will be as well,” Roussell said. “To land three highly-rated recruits in the current college recruiting landscape is incredible, and a huge testament to our assistant coaches— especially with how late we started the job. This will undoubtedly be remembered as a great foundation to the future success of UVA Women’s Basketball.”

Sirgi, a 6-5 forward from Tallinn, Estonia, played her high school basketball at Capital Courts Academy (Ottowa, Canada) and competed with AFO Canada on the AAU circuit. Ranked No. 56 by ESPN, she brings a wealth of experience from the international stage representing Estonia at the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket Division B where she was the tournament’s best rebounder and shot blocker averaging 10.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

“At first, everyone will notice Lisa’s size—which is great—but the IQ and feel for the game is what makes her unique,” Roussell said. “She is an incredible passer and finishes well at the basket. Lisa already has the ability to make shots behind the arc, which is a unicorn skill for someone that can so effectively protect the rim."

The ink is official! ✍️ @LisaSirgi is a Cavalier! ⚔️ #GoHoos https://t.co/85wKVkpDD5 — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) November 11, 2026

Roberson, a 6-2 guard from Forestville, Md., is ranked No. 58 in the class of 2027 by ESPN. She played high school basketball at Bishop McNamara (District Heights, Maryland) and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida). Additionally, she competed for Team Takeover on the EBYL circuit, where she averaged 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals in the 17U division. Her efforts led Team Takeover to the Nike Nationals Championship in 2025.

“Nevaeh is one of the best athletes in the 2027 recruiting class, and her ceiling is off the charts,” Roussell said. “We love her versatility on both ends of the floor and know she will be a tremendous fit in our system. She routinely guards the opposing team’s best player and has on numerous occasions shut down some of the best players in the country. She has played at the highest level both in high school and the AAU scene, which will give her a big boost."

Signed, sealed, and officially a Hoo! ✍️ Welcome to Wahoo Nation, @vaehroberson23! 🔸🔹 #GoHoos https://t.co/hUmke1iybI — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) November 11, 2026

Anderson, a 5-8 guard from McLean, Va. is ranked No. 64 in the class of 2027 by ESPN. A three-time all-state and two-time All-Met selection, Anderson played her high school basketball at The Potomac School (McLean, Va.) where she averaged 23.3 points per game as a junior and holds the school’s record for career three-pointers with 229. Playing for West Virginia Thunder, Anderson was the most efficient player on the GUAA circuit with a 61-percent effective field goal percentage while averaging 1.16 points per possession.

“Not only is Sabrina one of the best shooters in the country, she but does it at a level of efficiency that is off the charts,” Roussell said. “She knows how to score at an elite level but also plays with the poise and vision that we love to see in a point guard. She will quickly grow into a fan favorite at JPJ with the way she plays.”