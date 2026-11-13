Virginia Women Finish Fifth and Men Finish Ninth at NCAA Southeast Regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday (Nov. 13) as the Cavalier women claimed fifth and the men placed ninth.

All-Region Hoos ⚔️ Henry Acorn ⚔️ Tatum David #GoHoos https://t.co/wQ3Ur7PlEI — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) November 13, 2026

Fourth year Tatum David led the No. 22 Cavalier women with a 24th-place finish in 19:50.7 to earn All-Region honors in the 6k for the second straight season. David was joined in the top 30 by Stella Kermes (20:03.7) in 26th, Carly Wilkes (20:06.7) in 28th and Gillian Bushee (20:07.8) in 30th. Cate DeSousa claimed 31st with a time of 20:11.3. To round out the Cavaliers, Elaina Pierce finished the course in 20:57.2 for a 69th-place finish.

On the men’s side, Henry Acorn paced the Cavaliers. The second year ran the 10k in a time of 29:37.5 to finish 25th and tally All-Region honors. Virginia’s first year duo of Sean Gray (35th/29:47.4) and Luke Hnatt (49th/30:00.2) joined Acorn in the top 50. First year Brenden McMahon placed 69th with a time of 30:29.9, while Andrew Jones ran the course in 30:41.6 to tally a 75th-place finish. Philip Cupial claimed 87th with a time of 30:55.7 and Richard Moreno ran the course in 31:18.0 for a 107th-place finish.

The Cavaliers will await the NCAA Selection Show in hopes of securing at-large bids to the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Ind.

NCAA Selection Show

With a top-two finish at nine regional meets, a total of 18 teams will secure automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships by the end of the day. The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country selection committee will announce 14 at-large selections to the NCAA Championships via a selection show on Saturday (Nov. 14) at 5 p.m. ET.

All-Regional Teams

The 2026 NCAA Southeast All-Regional team is composed of the top 25 finishers in the women’s 6k and the men’s 10k. Tatum David repeated as an All-Region honoree, while Henry Acorn claimed the first of his career.

Women

Men

FROM INTERIM HEAD COACH TREVOR DUNBAR

“Very good performance on the women’s and men’s side. We did the job that we came here to do. We gave it everything we had and we left it on the course. Led by Tatum David on the women’s side, 24th-place All-Region, we had a strong fifth-place finish in the hardest region in the NCAAs. Fifth place should position us very well to represent UVA next week at Nationals in Terre Haute. We’ll wait until everything is official, but we’ll go there ready to compete. On the men’s side, this is our season finale and we had our best race of the season. We are just a very young team that was led by Henry Acorn today with an All-Region 25th-place finish. It was an overall improvement from where we were two weeks ago at ACCs. I am very happy about how they responded, the work that we have put in and we are well positioned moving forward. I am really proud of those guys.”

The head Hoo on today’s results 🎤 #GoHoos https://t.co/PiV6u2CIkn — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) November 13, 2026

2026 NCAA SOUTHEAST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MILLIKEN RESEARCH PARK

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Women’s Team Results (6K)

NC State - 71 South Carolina - 100 Clemson - 105 Virginia Tech - 137 Virginia - 139 Duke - 179 North Carolina - 197 Kentucky - 205 Eastern Kentucky - 216 Wake Forest - 270 Louisville - 276 Furman - 283 Liberty - 359 Elon - 417 William & Mary - 509 Charlotte - 523 High Point - 556 Campbell - 666 Davidson - 675 Richmond - 683 App State - 691 Col. of Charleston - 700 James Madison - 708 George Mason - 726 UNC-Asheville - 733 Charleston Southern - 763 Western Kentucky - 790 Coastal Carolina - 810 Longwood - 832 Northern Kentucky - 869 Murray State - 886 Radford - 890 Morehead State - 915 Winthrop - 915 Queens - 1025 VMI - 1053 USC Upstate - 1067 Bellarmine - 1080

Men’s Team Results (10K)