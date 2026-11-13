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Virginia Women Finish Fifth and Men Finish Ninth at NCAA Southeast RegionalVirginia Women Finish Fifth and Men Finish Ninth at NCAA Southeast Regional

Virginia Women Finish Fifth and Men Finish Ninth at NCAA Southeast Regional

Hoos await NCAA selections fate after strong showing at regionals.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams competed in the 2026 NCAA Southeast Regional Championships on Friday (Nov. 13) as the Cavalier women claimed fifth and the men placed ninth. 

Fourth year Tatum David led the No. 22 Cavalier women with a 24th-place finish in 19:50.7 to earn All-Region honors in the 6k for the second straight season. David was joined in the top 30 by Stella Kermes (20:03.7) in 26th, Carly Wilkes (20:06.7) in 28th and Gillian Bushee (20:07.8) in 30th. Cate DeSousa claimed 31st with a time of 20:11.3. To round out the Cavaliers, Elaina Pierce finished the course in 20:57.2 for a 69th-place finish. 

On the men’s side, Henry Acorn paced the Cavaliers. The second year ran the 10k in a time of 29:37.5 to finish 25th and tally All-Region honors. Virginia’s first year duo of Sean Gray (35th/29:47.4) and Luke Hnatt (49th/30:00.2) joined Acorn in the top 50. First year Brenden McMahon placed 69th with a time of 30:29.9, while Andrew Jones ran the course in 30:41.6 to tally a 75th-place finish. Philip Cupial claimed 87th with a time of 30:55.7 and Richard Moreno ran the course in 31:18.0 for a 107th-place finish. 

The Cavaliers will await the NCAA Selection Show in hopes of securing at-large bids to the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Nov. 21 in Terre Haute, Ind. 

NCAA Selection Show

With a top-two finish at nine regional meets, a total of 18 teams will secure automatic qualification to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships by the end of the day. The NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Cross Country selection committee will announce 14 at-large selections to the NCAA Championships via a selection show on Saturday (Nov. 14) at 5 p.m. ET.

All-Regional Teams

The 2026 NCAA Southeast All-Regional team is composed of the top 25 finishers in the women’s 6k and the men’s 10k. Tatum David repeated as an All-Region honoree, while Henry Acorn claimed the first of his career. 

Women

  1. Tatum David

Men

  1. Henry Acorn

FROM INTERIM HEAD COACH TREVOR DUNBAR

“Very good performance on the women’s and men’s side. We did the job that we came here to do. We gave it everything we had and we left it on the course. Led by Tatum David on the women’s side, 24th-place All-Region, we had a strong fifth-place finish in the hardest region in the NCAAs. Fifth place should position us very well to represent UVA next week at Nationals in Terre Haute. We’ll wait until everything is official, but we’ll go there ready to compete. On the men’s side, this is our season finale and we had our best race of the season. We are just a very young team that was led by Henry Acorn today with an All-Region 25th-place finish. It was an overall improvement from where we were two weeks ago at ACCs. I am very happy about how they responded, the work that we have put in and we are well positioned moving forward. I am really proud of those guys.” 

2026 NCAA SOUTHEAST REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MILLIKEN RESEARCH PARK

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Women’s Team Results (6K)

  1. NC State - 71
  2. South Carolina - 100
  3. Clemson - 105
  4. Virginia Tech - 137
  5. Virginia - 139
  6. Duke - 179
  7. North Carolina - 197
  8. Kentucky - 205
  9. Eastern Kentucky - 216
  10. Wake Forest - 270
  11. Louisville - 276
  12. Furman - 283
  13. Liberty - 359
  14. Elon - 417
  15. William & Mary - 509
  16. Charlotte - 523
  17. High Point - 556
  18. Campbell - 666
  19. Davidson - 675
  20. Richmond - 683
  21. App State - 691
  22. Col. of Charleston - 700
  23. James Madison - 708
  24. George Mason - 726
  25. UNC-Asheville - 733
  26. Charleston Southern - 763
  27. Western Kentucky - 790
  28. Coastal Carolina - 810
  29. Longwood - 832
  30. Northern Kentucky - 869
  31. Murray State - 886
  32. Radford - 890
  33. Morehead State - 915
  34. Winthrop - 915
  35. Queens - 1025
  36. VMI - 1053
  37. USC Upstate - 1067
  38. Bellarmine - 1080

 

Men’s Team Results (10K)

  1. Wake Forest - 72
  2. Eastern Kentucky - 104
  3. Virginia Tech - 105
  4. North Carolina - 144
  5. Duke - 152
  6. Furman - 163
  7. App State - 217
  8. Kentucky - 244
  9. e
  10. Louisville - 263
  11. NC State - 316
  12. William & Mary - 365
  13. Liberty - 377
  14. Clemson - 378
  15. Charlotte - 420
  16. George Mason - 437
  17. Norfolk State - 446
  18. High Point - 448
  19. Charleston Southern - 484
  20. Western Carolina - 624
  21. Elon - 681
  22. Radford - 695
  23. UNC-Asheville - 697
  24. Bellarmine - 700
  25. Coastal Carolina - 721
  26. Morehead State - 739
  27. of Charleston - 767
  28. Western Kentucky - 774
  29. Murray State - 897
  30. Longwood - 911
  31. Queens - 929
  32. USC Upstate - 937
  33. Citadel - 1032
  34. Gardner-Webb - 1033
  35. VMI - 1043