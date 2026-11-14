Cavaliers Renew In-State Rivalry with ODU Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (4-0) travels to take on Old Dominion (3-1) Sunday (Nov. 15). Tipoff from Chartway Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers:
- Virginia enters the season receiving votes in both the Women’s Basketball AP Poll as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.
- Virginia has tied its program record for three-pointers in a single game going 15-for-31 from deep in back-to-back games.
- Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, it’s highest position since being picked sixth in 2017.
- Virginia is in its 54th season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,017-576 (.638) record.
Last Time Out:
- A 22-0 first-half scoring run highlighted n 81-39 Cavalier victory over Drexel on Thursday (Nov. 11)
- Breona Hurd led the Cavaliers with 18 pts while Mary-Anna Asare (15 pts) and Kymora Johnson (10 pts) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double-figures.
- The Cavaliers drilled a program-record 15 three-pointers on 15-for-31 shooting for the second consecutive outing.
Series History:
- Virginia is 16-19 against ODU in a series that dates to 1973.
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell is 0-1 against the Monarchs in his head coaching career.
- Virginia and ODU are set to match up for the first time since the 2019-20 season, a 56-53 overtime win for the Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Kylie Kornegay-Lucas led all players with 31 points and 12 rebounds in the game, the only Cavalier to score in double-figures.
- The series also features the first basketball game ever played at UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia defeated ODU by a score of 92-72 in the grand opening of JPJ on Nov. 12, 2006.
- Virginia’s Lyndra Littles led the way with 23-pts and 12 rebounds in the JPJ grand opening. Siedah Williams recorded 21 points while Monica Wright went for 11 points and six rebounds in her second-ever game as a Cavalier.
- The teams have faced off three times in the NCAA tournament with the Cavaliers holding a 2-1 edge in those games including a 72-60 win in the 1996 Sweet 16 at University Hall in Charlottesville, Va.
Efficient From the Floor:
- The Cavaliers have shot 52 percent from the field in 2026-27, which ranks No. 9 in NCAA Division I and second in the ACC.
- Kymora Johnson is shooting a career-best 62 percent from the floor, a mark that ranks fourth in the ACC.
- From beyond the arc, Johnson is shooting at a 61-percent clip to rank 24th in NCAA Division I and third in the ACC.
The Roussell Era Begins:
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell takes charge of the Virginia program in his 22nd season as a head coach with a 464-194 record accumulated from stops at UChicago (DIII), Bucknell and Richmond.
- Roussell spent the last seven seasons at the University of Richmond, leading the Spiders to a 148-72 record and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Over the course of his 22-season career, Roussell has led his teams to five NCAA Tournament Appearances (2017, 2019, 2024, 2025, 2026)
- He has combined for 11 seasons with 20+ wins and led his teams to a total of six conference championships.
- Roussell’s Cavaliers will feature a free-flowing offense that plays with pace, spaces the floor, and prioritizes shot selection.
The 2026 Cavaliers:
- Kymora Johnson, Breona Hurd, Olivia McGhee, Adeang Ring, and Tabitha Amanze, who is rehabbing an injury sustained last season.
- UVA inked four players from the transfer portal this offseason including two guards: Mary-Anna Asare (VCU) and Eris Lester (Alabama). Virginia also landed a pair of bigs in Caterina Piatti (Florida), and Janae Walker (Rutgers).
- Virginia signed four first-years including Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic), Sintija Aukštikalnyte (Lithuania) and Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.)
Johnson Chasing History:
- Kymora Johnson has collected multiple preseason honors ahead of 2026.
- She was named a preseason All-ACC selection for the third consecutive season
- She also landed on the Wade Trophy Watch list as well as preseason watch lists for both the Nancy Lieberman Award - which recognizes the nation’s best point guard - as well as the Naismith Player of the Year.
- She ranks 7th in program history with 1,803 points – 40 points from passing Tammi Reiss in sixth.
- Johnson is 73 points from reaching the top-five in career points at UVA (Lyndra Littles, 1,876), and 332 from passing Dawn Staley for second (2,135).
- Only three Cavaliers have ever surpassed the 2,000-point threshold in program history.
- Johnson ranks third in program history with 576 career assists, 153 behind Dawn Staley in second.
On the Horizon:
- The Cavaliers will be back in action Thursday (Nov. 19) when they host James Madison at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN)
- Fans can also listen live at 98.9-FM/1070AM WINA