CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 10 Virginia (11-4-4) is a two seed in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament and will host Bryant (7-6-5) in a first-round matchup at 3 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 20) at Klöckner Stadium.



Bryant won the America East conference title, claiming the conference title for the first time in program history this past weekend.



The NCAA Tournament field consists of 64 teams with first-round matchups happening at 32 campus sites. Play will continue on campus sites until the College Cup with the final four teams which will be held the weekend of Dec. 5-8 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.



TICKETS AND PARKING INFORMATION

Tickets for the first-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 17) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day.



Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.



NOTING THE HOOS AND THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

Virginia makes its 38th appearance in the NCAA Tournament which is the second most of any program.

The Cavaliers advanced to the finals of the ACC Championships this season, making the program’s ninth appearance in the championship game and defeated No. 10 FSU 3-0 and No. 4 Notre Dame 1-0 on the way to the title-game appearance against No. 2 North Carolina.

Virginia played 11-of-19 games this season against the top 50 in the RPI and played seven games against teams in the top 20 of the RPI.

The Hoos faced 10 teams that made the NCAA Tournament bracket this season and played 12-of-19 games against the NCAA tournament field this season.