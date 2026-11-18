CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (5-0) is set to host James Madison (3-2) on Thursday (Nov. 19). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers:
- Virginia enters the season receiving votes in both the Women’s Basketball AP Poll as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.
- Kymora Johnson is one of just 12 players in NCAA Division I averaging at least 18 pts, 5 reb and 5 ast per game.
- Virginia and James Madsion are set to meet for the first time since 2020-21, renewing an in-state rivalry as part of a three-year agreement.
- Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, its highest position since being picked sixth in 2017.
- Virginia is in its 54th season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,017-576 (.638) record.
Last Time Out:
- Highlighted by a career-high 24-point performance from Caterina Piatti and an outstanding all-around performance from Kymora Johnson, Virginia defeated Old Dominion by a score of 80-61 on Sunday (Nov. 15).
- Piatti’s career-high 24 points led the team as she went 9-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-7 from three-point range.
- Johnson (16 pts, 10 reb, 9 ast) finished one assist shy of a triple double while Mary-Anna Asare (19 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast), Eris Lester (10 pts, 8 reb) and Breona Hurd (10 pts, 2 reb) rounded out a quartet of Cavaliers in double figures.
Series History:
- Virginia is 16-11 against JMU in a series that dates to 1976.
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell is set to coach his first game against the Dukes.
- Virginia and JMU are set to match up for the first time since the 2021-22 season, an 84-69 defeat for the Cavaliers at JMU.
- Camryn Taylor led the Cavaliers with 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Carole Miller (14 pts) and Eleah Parker (12 pts) rounded out a trio of Cavaliers in double figures.
- The series returns to John Paul Jones Arena for the first time since the 2020-21 season, a 71-67 defeat for Virginia.
- Four Cavaliers scored in double figures in the last meeting at JPJ including Amandine Toi (17 pts), Carole Miller (16), Meg Jefferson (14) and Kaydan Lawson (12).
- Virginia’s last win in the series came in 2019-20, a 55-49 win at JPJ. Jocelyn Willoughby led all players with 28 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.
- 11 of Virginia’s 16 wins in the series have taken place in Charlottesville (3 at JPJ, 8 at University Hall)
Efficient From the Floor:
- The Cavaliers have shot 50.8 percent from the field in 2026-27, which ranks No. 13 in NCAA Division I and third in the ACC.
- Kymora Johnson is shooting a career-best 59.6 percent from the floor, a mark that ranks sixth in the ACC.
- From beyond the arc, Johnson is shooting at a 62-percent clip to rank ninth in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC.
The Roussell Era Begins:
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell takes charge of the Virginia program in his 22nd season as a head coach with a 465-194 record accumulated from stops at UChicago (DIII), Bucknell and Richmond.
- Roussell spent the last seven seasons at the University of Richmond, leading the Spiders to a 148-72 record and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Over the course of his 22-season career, Roussell has led his teams to five NCAA Tournament Appearances (2017, 2019, 2024, 2025, 2026)
- He has combined for 11 seasons with 20+ wins and led his teams to a total of six conference championships.
- Roussell’s Cavaliers will feature a free-flowing offense that plays with pace, spaces the floor, and prioritizes shot selection.
The 2026 Cavaliers:
- Kymora Johnson, Breona Hurd, Olivia McGhee, Adeang Ring, and Tabitha Amanze, who is rehabbing an injury sustained last season.
- UVA inked four players from the transfer portal this offseason including two guards: Mary-Anna Asare (VCU) and Eris Lester (Alabama). Virginia also landed a pair of bigs in Caterina Piatti (Florida), and Janae Walker (Rutgers).
- Virginia signed four first-years including Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic), Sintija Aukštikalnyte (Lithuania) and Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.)
Johnson Chasing History:
- Kymora Johnson has collected multiple preseason honors ahead of 2026.
- She was named a preseason All-ACC selection for the third consecutive season
- She also landed on the Wade Trophy Watch list as well as preseason watch lists for both the Nancy Lieberman Award - which recognizes the nation’s best point guard - as well as the Naismith Player of the Year.
- She ranks 7th in program history with 1,819 points – 24 points from passing Tammi Reiss in sixth.
- Johnson is 57 points from reaching the top-five in career points at UVA (Lyndra Littles, 1,876), and 316 from passing Dawn Staley for second (2,135)
- Only three Cavaliers have ever surpassed the 2,000-point threshold in program history.
- Johnson ranks third in program history with 585 career assists, 144 behind Dawn Staley in second.
On the Horizon:
- The Cavaliers will be back in action when they travel to the Jacksonville Classic where they will take on Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and UAB (Nov. 24)
- Games will be streamed via Siideo, available using a like posted to VirginiaSports.com
- Fans can also listen live at 98.9-FM/1070AM WINA