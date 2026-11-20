CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Breona Hurd’s double-double and crucial rebound down the stretch helped lift Virginia (6-0) to a 60-51 victory over James Madison (3-3) on Thursday night (Nov. 19) at John Paul Jones Arena.

Hurd led the way on the stat sheet scoring 14 points to go with 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor. Kymora Johnson also netted 14 points while dishing out eight assists and collecting four rebounds.

Virginia held JMU to 38-percent from the floor (20-for-52) and won the battle on the boards 41-29 as four Cavaliers recorded at least five rebounds on the night including Hurd (11), Adeang Ring (6), Mary-Anna Asare (6), and Caterina Piatti (5).

How It Happened

Both teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm in the opening minutes. After Caterina Piatti scored the first bucket of the game, James Madison responded with an 8-0 scoring run. Sintija Aukštikalnytė beat the buzzer from the midrange at the end of the opening period as UVA entered the second trailing 14-9.

The Dukes led by as many as eight points [16-24] in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers ended the half on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to just one taking a 26-25 deficit into halftime. Virginia connected on four triples in the third quarter–two of which from Piatti–and outscored JMU 16-10 in the frame to take a five-point lead into the fourth.

The closing minutes of the game were highlighted by a minute-long Virginia possession which included three consecutive offensive rebounds from Ring, Hurd and Asare before Ring converted on a second-chance layup giving UVA a three-possession lead at 55-48. Hurd and Johnson combined for 15 of Virginia’s 19 fourth-quarter points.

From Head Coach Aaron Roussell:

“From our side of it, I thought it was a grinded-out win. You need to have some of those. I think we can look back and wish we had some of those shots back. I wish I had some of those actions and calls back. I don't think we were perfect there, but that's a really, really good team that makes you get out of your comfort zone. I know we can point to some bunnies we missed and some things that we didn't execute on, but I still thought we made plays. I also think it’s not a coincidence that nobody seems to have a good shooting day against them. I think they're a really, really good defensive team. Their scheme and their players made things incredibly difficult for us today, but that's why I’m extremely proud of our players. We just kind of found a way today. We had some individual kids that made plays. I thought our defense was solid, and when we had to move the basketball, I thought we did that much better in the fourth quarter.”

With the Win:

Virginia improves to 6-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season

The Cavaliers improve to 17-11 in the all-time series with JMU

Head Coach Aaron Roussell improves to 1-0 against the Dukes

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Johnson (14), Hurd (14)

Kymora Johnson marked her 29 th consecutive game scoring in double figures

consecutive game scoring in double figures Johnson improves her career point total to 1,833; she is 10 points from passing Tammi Reiss for sixth all-time at UVA

Johnson is 43 points from breaking into Virginia’s top-five all-time scorers in program history

Breona Hurd led all players with 11 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive end of the floor

Lyla Coogen made a pair of three-pointers to mark a career high

Mary-Anna Asare matched a season-high with six rebounds

Emilie Brzoňová made her first appearance as a Cavalier scoring four points and picking up a pair of rebounds

Virginia shot 35 percent (20-57) from the floor compared to JMU’s 38 percent (20-52)

UVA went 8-for-25 from beyond the arc and limited JMU to 4-for-22

Virginia trailed by eight points in the second quarter marking its largest deficit in a victory on the season

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action when they travel to the Jacksonville Classic where they will take on Oklahoma (Nov. 23) and UAB (Nov. 24). Games will be streamed on Spiideo and available using a link posted to VirginiaSports.com.