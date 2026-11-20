By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Six games, six wins. Most have been blowouts, but the University of Virginia women’s basketball team had to grind out a victory Thursday night, and his players’ effort, if not their execution, delighted head coach Aaron Roussell.

Against a swarming James Madison defense led by guards Bree Robinson and Zakiya Stephenson, UVA turned the ball over 18 times, matching its season high, and shot only 35.1% from the floor. But the Cavaliers dominated the second half and pulled away for a 60-51 win in front of a spirited crowd of 4,246 at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Dukes “made things incredibly difficult for us today,” Roussell said, “but that's why I'm extremely proud of our players. We just kind of found a way today. Had some individual kids that made plays. I thought our defense was solid. And when we had to move the basketball, I thought we did that much better in the fourth quarter.”

One sequence typified the Wahoos’ grit Thursday night. After JMU (3-3) made a 3-pointer to cut its deficit to five with 2:47 to play, Virginia struggled to get a good look at the other end.

With the shot clock winding down, second-year forward Caterina Piatti put up a contested jump shot. It missed, but third-year forward Adeang Ring grabbed the rebound. The Cavaliers’ next shot, a 3-point attempt by Piatti, was off the mark, too, but third-year forward Breona Hurd pulled down the rebound.

Next it was Hurd’s turn to shoot. She missed from 3-point range, but fifth-year guard Mary-Anna Asare extended the possession with yet another offensive rebound, and this time the Hoos capitalized. Fourth-year guard Kymora Johnson fed Ring for a layup that pushed Virginia’s lead to 55-48 with 1:22 remaining.

For the Dukes, Roussell said, that possession was probably “demoralizing. I think it also got the crowd going a little bit. We needed that a couple times up at the end of the second quarter. End of the game, crowd was huge for us.”

Johnson said: “We take a lot of pride in playing at home ... Shout out to the fans.”

Led by Hurd, who posted her third career double-double, UVA outrebounded JMU 41-29. The 6-foot-2 Hurd totaled 11 boards, seven of them at the offensive end. In all, the Cavaliers grabbed 18 offensive rebounds.

“They kicked our tail on the glass,” Madison head coach Sean O’Regan said, “which was a huge part of the game, a huge advantage for them.”

The Dukes pride themselves on their defense, but “to me, part of defending is rebounding and finishing plays,” O’Regan said. “And we give up 18 offensive rebounds ... so that's not finishing the plays.”