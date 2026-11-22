JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-0) is set to travel to Jacksonville Fla. to compete in the Jacksonville Classic. The event will feature matchups with No. 14 Oklahoma on Monday (Nov. 23) at 2:30 p.m. and UAB on Tuesday (Nov. 24) at 9 p.m. at FSCJ Arena.
Broadcast Information
- Both games will be streamed on Spiideo. Through links posted to VirginiaSports.com
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Sidearm Sports, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers:
- Virginia enters the season receiving votes in both the Women’s Basketball AP Poll as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.
- The Cavaliers are 6-0 for the first time since the 2022-23 season. Virginia’s average margin of victory through their first six games is +28, compared to a margin of +23.7 the last time they started 6-0.
- Kymora Johnson is one of just 4 players in NCAA Division I averaging at least 18 pts, 5 reb and 5.5 ast per game.
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell is looking to post his first win against an opponent ranked in the nation’s top-25.
- Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, its highest position since being picked sixth in 2017.
- Virginia is in its 54th season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,018-576 (.638) record.
Last Time Out:
- Breona Hurd posted her third career double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds to help guide Virginia to a 60-51 win over James Madison at JPJ.
- Kymora Johnson also logged 14 points while dishing out eight assists and recording 4 rebounds.
- The win marked Virginia’s sixth in-a-row, and its first 6-0 stat since the 2022-23 season
Series History vs Oklahoma:
- Virginia is set to take on Oklahoma for the third time in program history in a series that dates to 2023.
- UVA is 0-2 against Oklahoma in the all-time series.
- Monday’s game will mark the first meeting between the teams at a neutral site.
- The first meeting between the teams took place at John Paul Jones Arena in Nov. 2023, an 82-67 win for the Sooners.
- The teams met in Norman the following season where the Cavaliers fell by a score of 95-51.
Series History vs UAB:
- The Cavaliers have faced off with UAB on one prior occasion, an 81-63 win over the Blazers at John Paul Jones Arena (Dec. 29, 2006) – JPJ’s first season of operation.
- Virginia’s Diamond Rogers led all players with 23 points while collecting six rebounds
- Brittany Jones (17 pts), Christon Ingram (12 pts) and Carmen Guzman (11 pts) rounded out four Cavaliers in double-figures.
Efficient From the Floor:
- The Cavaliers have shot 48.3 percent from the field in 2026-27, which ranks No. 24 in NCAA Division I and fifth in the ACC.
- Kymora Johnson is shooting a career-best 55.9 percent from the floor, a mark that ranks seventh in the ACC.
- From beyond the arc, Johnson is shooting at a 58.3-percent clip to rank 10th in NCAA Division I and second in the ACC.
The Roussell Era Begins:
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell takes charge of the Virginia program in his 22nd season as a head coach with a 466-194 record accumulated from stops at UChicago (DIII), Bucknell and Richmond.
- Roussell spent the last seven seasons at the University of Richmond, leading the Spiders to a 148-72 record and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Over the course of his 22-season career, Roussell has led his teams to five NCAA Tournament Appearances (2017, 2019, 2024, 2025, 2026)
- He has combined for 11 seasons with 20+ wins and led his teams to a total of six conference championships.
- Roussell’s Cavaliers will feature a free-flowing offense that plays with pace, spaces the floor, and prioritizes shot selection.
The 2026 Cavaliers:
- Kymora Johnson, Breona Hurd, Olivia McGhee, Adeang Ring, and Tabitha Amanze, who is rehabbing an injury sustained last season.
- UVA inked four players from the transfer portal this offseason including two guards: Mary-Anna Asare (VCU) and Eris Lester (Alabama). Virginia also landed a pair of bigs in Caterina Piatti (Florida), and Janae Walker (Rutgers).
- Virginia signed four first-years including Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic), Sintija Aukštikalnyte (Lithuania) and Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.)
Johnson Chasing History:
- Kymora Johnson has collected multiple preseason honors ahead of 2026.
- She was named a preseason All-ACC selection for the third consecutive season
- She also landed on the Wade Trophy Watch list as well as preseason watch lists for both the Nancy Lieberman Award - which recognizes the nation’s best point guard - as well as the Naismith Player of the Year.
- She ranks 7th in program history with 1,833 points – 10 points from passing Tammi Reiss in sixth.
- Johnson is 44 points from reaching the top-five in career points at UVA (Lyndra Littles, 1,876), and 316 from passing Dawn Staley for second (2,135)
- Only three Cavaliers have ever surpassed the 2,000-point threshold in program history.
- Johnson ranks third in program history with 593 career assists, 130 behind Dawn Staley in second.
On the Horizon:
- The Cavaliers are set to open conference play when they travel to SMU on Sunday, Nov. 29.
- Tipoff from Dallas, Texas is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network (ACCN)
- Fans can also listen live at 98.9-FM/1070AM WINA