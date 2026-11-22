Cavaliers Take on No. 14 Oklahoma, UAB at Jacksonville Classic

The Virginia women’s basketball team (6-0) is set to travel to Jacksonville Fla. to compete in the Jacksonville Classic. The event will feature matchups with No. 14 Oklahoma on Monday (Nov. 23) at 2:30 p.m. and UAB on Tuesday (Nov. 24) at 9 p.m. at FSCJ Arena.