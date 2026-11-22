COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The Virginia wrestling team (3-1) split dual action on Sunday (Nov. 22) at the Xfinity Center, taking a 36-6 victory over Ohio (1-4) before dropping a hard-fought dual with host Maryland (2-1).



HOW IT HAPPENED

In the first dual of the day, the Cavaliers raced to the victory by claiming 8-of-10 weight classes against the Bobcats. The teams split the first two weights with Ethan Timar opening with a major decision at 125 before Ohio would take the victory at 133. Jayce Paridon and Wynton Denkins then recorded back-to-back pins and the Cavaliers were off and running.



Virginia won five straight before Ohio would take a victory at 184 pounds for its only other victory in the dual.



The second dual of the day was a back-and-forth battle against former ACC foe Maryland. The Terrapins took major decisions in the first two weight classes before Paridon and Denkins again claimed back-to-back victories to cut the lead to two. Maryland won at 157 with an upset before the Cavaliers claimed decisions from Nick Hamilton and Dom Baker to take the first lead of the dual heading into the final three weight classes.



Maryland took a decision at 184 and a pin from its seventh-ranked wrestler at 197 to lock up the dual. Ryan Catka closed things out with a tech fall for the final three-point margin.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“Our guys wrestled their hearts out today. We won 8-of-10 matches in the matchup with Ohio and then had a war with Maryland. That was an exciting match with each side winning some nail-biters. We made some silly mistakes in big moments in those and that’s what cost us, but we can watch the film and fix things. We had a chance to win and that’s what hurt. I trust we’re going to see a lot of improvement. Sometimes, to learn the tough lessons, the only way you can possibly do it is to go through it and make those mistakes. I’m glad it happened now as opposed to in March.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Friday, December 4, when the Cavaliers host Davidson at Memorial Gym. The dual is set for a 7 p.m. start and admission is free.



VIRGINIA 36, OHIO 6

125: Ethan Timar major dec. Brayden Teunissen (OH), 10-1 – UVA 4, OHIO 0

133: Konnor Lambers (OH) dec. Aiden Allen, 10-3 – UVA 4, OHIO 3

141: Jayce Paridon pinned Huggy Williams - UVA 10, OHIO 3

149: No. 29 Wynton Denkins pinned Carson Webber (OH), 16-3 – UVA 16, OHIO 3

157: No. 19 Jimmy Harrington major dec. Dominic Serio (OH), 15-5 – UVA 20, OHIO 3

165: No. 31 Nick Hamilton dec. Max Hermes (OH), 4-1 – UVA 23, OHIO 3

174: Dom Baker tech fall Adonis Bonar (OH), 15-0 – UVA 28, OHIO 3

184: Jeremy Olszko dec. Dylan Newsome, 12-6 – UVA 28, OHIO 6

197: Steve Burrell dec. Evan Wingrove (OH), 15-6 – UVA 32, OHIO 6

HWT: No. 26 Brenan Morgan major dec. Wyatt Schmitt, 10-2 – UVA 36, OHIO 6

MARYLAND 20, VIRGINIA 17

125: No. 13 Nicolar Rivera (MD) major dec. Ethan Timar, 16-5 – UMD 4, UVA 0

133: Caio Aron major dec. Aiden Allen, 9-1 – UMD 8, UVA 0

141: Jayce Paridon dec. No. 27 Dario Lemus (UMD), 6-4 – UMD 8, UVA 3

149: No. 29 Wynton Denkins dec. No. 32 Ryan Kennedy, 10-4 – UMD 8, UVA 6

157: AJ Rodrigues (UMD) dec. No. 19 Jimmy Harrington, 5-4 – UMD 11, UVA 6

165: No. 31 Nick Hamilton dec. Latrell Schafer (MD), 12-5 – UMD 11, UVA 9

174: Dom Baker dec. Julian George (MD), 7-4 (sv-1) – UVA 12, UMD 11

184: Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (MD) dec. Newsome, 4-2 – UMD 14, UVA 12

197: No. 7 Branson John (MD) pins Steven Burrell, 6:13 – UMD 20, UVA 12

HWT: Ryan Catka tech fall Mateo Vinciguerra (MD), 18-3 – UMD 20, UVA 17