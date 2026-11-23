JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cavaliers all but erased a 16-point third-quarter deficit to pull within a pair as the game approached the final quarter. However, Virginia (6-1) suffered an 86-66 defeat to No. 14 Oklahoma on Monday afternoon (Nov. 23) at FSCJ Arena in the Scout Jacksonville Classic.

Kymora Johnson (20 pts, 8 ast, 6 reb) and Mary-Anna Asare (20 pts, 6-11 FG, 4-7 3FG) led the Cavaliers in scoring while Breona Hurd (13 pts, 6 reb, 3 stl) rounded out a trio of Virginia players in double figures.

Johnson’s 20-point game marks her fourth of the season and moves her into sixth all-time at UVA with 1,853 for her career passing Tammi Reiss. Johnson is 24 points from passing Lyndra Littles for fifth all-time in scoring at Virginia.

How It Happened

Neither team created any separation in the opening quarter. Oklahoma led by as many as four points in an opening quarter that saw seven lead changes and six ties. Asare led the Cavaliers with seven points in the opening period.

Halfway through the second quarter, Oklahoma kickstarted a 14-2 scoring run, during which the Sooners connected on six consecutive field goals—two of which came from beyond the arc—as the Cavaliers went into the halftime break trailing 41-31. Oklahoma shot 63 percent (17-27) in the first half while Virginia went 31 percent (10-32) from the floor. Asare led all players with 13 first-half points.

The Cavaliers closed the gap in the third outscoring the Sooners 26-18 in the period. Virginia went on a 15-2 run during which Johnson contributed eight points while the Cavaliers held Oklahoma to just one of six attempts from the field. Johnson led all players with 10 points in the frame as Virginia entered the fourth trailing by a score of 61-57.

Virginia was outscored by a margin of 25-9 in the game’s final period. The Cavaliers trailed by eight points with 3:30 to play, but the sooners scored the final 12 points to close out the game.

From Head Coach Aaron Roussell:

“I thought for a lot of the game we really battled. I was really proud of our team. No moral victory here, and I know the game got away from us at the end. We did some things really well, but you know, this time of year we make a lot of mistakes. Unfortunately, mistakes kind of got us at some inopportune times. We didn't play perfectly. We probably need to make shots and make free throws and convert a little bit more than what we did to beat a top-level team. But I think we showed signs that we can play with teams like that in spurts. Now we just have to put it together consistently.”

Game Notes

Double-figure scorers: Johnson (20), Asare (20), Hurd (13)

Kymora Johnson notched her fourth 20-point game of the season

Johnson passed Tammi Reiss for sixth all-time at Virginia with 1,853 career points

Johnson is 24 points from passing Lyndra Littles for fifth all-time at UVA in scoring

Mary-Anna Asare notched her second 20-point game as a Cavalier

Johnson recorded eight assists on the day and has recorded at least five assists in five of Virginia’s seven games this season

Johnson scored in double figures for the 30 th consecutive game

consecutive game Johnson and Hurd have each hit double figures in every game this season

UVA forced Oklahoma into 24 turnovers on the day

The Cavaliers scored 26 points off turnovers compared to Oklahoma’s 24

Virginia shot 36.7 percent (22-60) from the floor compared to Oklahoma’s 55.6 percent (30-54)

The Cavaliers were outrebounded for the first time this season by a margin of 47-23

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action tomorrow (Nov. 24) when they take on UAB in their second game at the Jacksonville Classic. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. at FSCJ Arena. The game will be streamed on Spiideo and available using a link posted to VirginiaSports.com.