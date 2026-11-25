JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Olivia McGhee netted a season-high 19 points to lift the Cavaliers to a victory on Tuesday night (Nov. 24) at the Scout Jacksonville Classic. Virginia (7-1) defeated UAB (3-3) by a score of 70-62 at FSCJ Arena.

McGhee led all players with her season-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3FG) on the night while also connecting on a career-high five three-pointers. Mary-Anna Asare (15 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast), Kymora Johnson (11 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast) and Adeang Ring (10 pts, 5-7 FG, 6 reb) rounded out a total of four Cavaliers in double figures.

How It Happened

Virginia outscored the Blazers 19-17 in the opening quarter shooting 53 percent from the floor while holding UAB to just 28 percent. Olivia McGhee provided an early lift off the bench drilling back-to-back three pointers in the opening period while Lyla Coogen connected on another.

The Cavaliers stretched their lead to as many as eight points in the second quarter, but UAB answered with a pair of three-pointers in the final two minutes of the half to trim the Cavalier lead to 31-29. McGhee led Virginia with eight points in the half while collecting three rebounds and one steal.

Virginia came out firing in the third quarter ripping off a 14-0 scoring run keyed by six points from Adeang Ring. The Cavalier lead ballooned up to 18 points [50-32], but the Blazers closed the period on a 16-5 run to cut the Virginia advantage to 55-48 going into the fourth.

UAB pulled within as few as two points [57-55] with six minutes to play, but Asare scored seven points in the final frame and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line to help secure the victory.

From Head Coach Aaron Roussell:

“Obviously they're a good team that had been making shots. We know enough about those players to know that they were capable. So, you’ve got to tip your cap to Bradley and to Carter who found the basket, but obviously on the flip end of that, that's just kind of what their strength is…I just didn't think that we defended the arc very well. I thought everything else, for them to shoot almost 42 percent—maybe a little bit more than that—from three, and still being under 33 percent from the field. So, I feel like we did some good things defensively. I didn't think we forced them to be very uncomfortable at the beginning of the game, and I thought we really upped the pressure coming out in that third quarter, built the lead, but we kind of let a couple of those kids go which is disappointing, but I think on the positive side for us, we had solid contributions across the board and Olivia was huge off the ball.”

Game Notes

Virginia improves to 2-0 in the all-time series with UAB

Double-figure scorers: McGhee (19), Asare (15), Johnson (11), Ring (10)

Olivia McGhee scored a season-high 19 points to lead all players

McGhee drilled a career-high five three-pointers on nine attempts

Johnson scored in double figures for the 31 st consecutive game

consecutive game Johnson dished out five assists on the night and has recorded at least five assists in six games this season

Emilie Brzoňová made her first collegiate start

Virginia was outrebounded by a margin of 39-37

UVA is 1-1 when being outrebounded on the season

Virginia shot 41 percent from the floor and held UAB to 33 percent

The Cavaliers shot 29 percent from three-point range compared to UAB’s 41 percent

Virginia forced 18 UAB turnovers and committed 12 of their own

The Cavaliers outscored UAB 36-16 in the paint

Virginia improves to 2-0 in the all-time series with UAB

Up Next:

The Cavaliers will be back in action on Sunday (Nov. 29) when they open ACC play at SMU. Tipoff from Moody Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network (ACCN).