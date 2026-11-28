CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-1) is set to travel to open ACC Play when they travel to take on SMU (7-2) on Sunday (Nov. 29). Tipoff from Moody Coliseum is set for 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game will air on ACC Network (ACCN).
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app.
- Live statistics will be provided through Sidearm, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers:
- Virginia enters the week receiving votes in both the Women’s Basketball AP Poll as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll.
- Kymora Johnson is one of just four players in NCAA Division I averaging at least 17 pts, 5 reb and 6 ast per game.
- Johnson is on pace to become the fourth Cavalier in program history to reach 2,000 career points.
- If Johnson reaches 2,000 points, she would join Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to score 2,000 career points and record 500 assists.
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell is looking to post his first win against an opponent ranked in the nation’s top-25.
- Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll, it’s highest position since being picked sixth in 2017.
- Virginia is in its 54th season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,019-577 (.638) record.
Series History:
- Virginia is set to take on SMU for the fourth time in program history in a series that dates to 1998.
- UVA is 3-0 against SMU in the all-time series.
- The first meeting between the teams took place in the opening round of the 1998 NCAA Tournament in Tucson, Ariz. a 77-68 win for UVA.
- The teams last met Dec. 29, 2025 when the Cavaliers defeated SMU by a score of 76-52 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Kymora Johnson tied with Zahra King to lead all players with 17 points while adding 10 assists and six steals.
- Caitlin Weimar also recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
- The Cavaliers led by as many as 29 points in a game that featured a 20-point scoring run in the third quarter.
The Roussell Era Begins:
- Head Coach Aaron Roussell takes charge of the Virginia program in his 22nd season as a head coach with a 466-194 record accumulated from stops at UChicago (DIII), Bucknell and Richmond.
- Roussell spent the last seven seasons at the University of Richmond, leading the Spiders to a 148-72 record and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.
- Over the course of his 22-season career, Roussell has led his teams to five NCAA Tournament Appearances (2017, 2019, 2024, 2025, 2026)
- He has combined for 11 seasons with 20+ wins and led his teams to a total of six conference championships.
- Roussell’s Cavaliers will feature a free-flowing offense that plays with pace, spaces the floor, and prioritizes shot selection.
The 2026 Cavaliers:
- Kymora Johnson, Breona Hurd, Olivia McGhee, Adeang Ring, and Tabitha Amanze, who is rehabbing an injury sustained last season.
- UVA inked four players from the transfer portal this offseason including two guards: Mary-Anna Asare (VCU) and Eris Lester (Alabama). Virginia also landed a pair of bigs in Caterina Piatti (Florida), and Janae Walker (Rutgers).
- Virginia signed four first-years including Erica Gribble (Greensburg, Pa.) Emilie Brzonova (Czech Republic), Sintija Aukštikalnyte (Lithuania) and Lyla Coogen (Arlington, Va.)
Johnson Chasing History:
- Kymora Johnson ranks 6th in program history with 1,864 points – 13 points from passing Lyndra Littles in fifth.
- Johnson is 271 from passing Dawn Staley for second (2,135) in scoring all time at UVA.
- Only three Cavaliers have ever surpassed the 2,000 point threshold in program history.
- With 600+ assists in her career, Johnson’s 2,000th career point would make her the second Cavalier to record at least 2,000 career points and 500 career assists.
- Johnson ranks third in program history with 606 career assists, 123 behind Dawn Staley in second.
On the Horizon:
- The Cavaliers are set to compete in the SEC/ACC Challenge when they travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 3
- Tipoff from Humphrey Coliseum is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU
- Fans can also listen live at 98.9-FM/1070AM WINA