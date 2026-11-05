Cavaliers Advance on Penalties in ACC First Round Thriller

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Cavaliers rallied twice in the first half and took a 2-2 draw into overtime and an eventual shootout on Thursday night (Nov. 4) at Alumni Stadium. Virginia (7-6-4) defeated Notre Dame (7-5-4) 5-4 on penalty kicks to advance to the quarterfinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship.

Goals (Assist):

14’ Notre Dame – Schroeder (Shaul)

15’ Virginia – Smith (Pop, Martinez)

21’ Notre Dame – Tropeano (Shaul)

39’ Virginia – Lambe (Dos Santos)

The Cavaliers trailed early in the 14th minute after the Irish scored from a corner kick. However, UVA struck back immediately on a free kick as Ethan Martinez sent the ball into the penalty area which was flicked on by Sebastian Pop and thrashed home by AJ Smith.

A Notre Dame corner kick once again put Virginia at a disadvantage, but less than 10 minutes before the half, captains Brendan Lambe and Marco Dos Santos linked up to level the score once more at 2-2. The teams ended the half with five shots apiece while Virginia forced the only save of the opening half.

A crucial moment in the game came in the 74th minute when the Irish were awarded a penalty kick. Vlad Walent sent the ball to the left corner, but Caleb Tunks made a crucial save to keep the game at 2-2. Tunks would go on to make a total of six saves in the second half as well as a pair of scoreless overtime periods.

In penalty kicks, Tunks came up in the clutch saving Ethan Scala’s attempt from the spot as both teams failed to convert on their first two attempts in the shootout. Virginia converted on their next five attempts as Sami Oulouheu’s final spot kick secured Virginia’s first win on penalty kicks since 2017.

With the Result:

Virginia advances to the ACC Quarterfinal for the fifth consecutive season

UVA advanced on a penalty shootout for the first time since Nov. 5, 2017 (0-0, 4-3, at Louisville)

Virginia is 50-22-15 all-time in the ACC Tournament

The Cavaliers are 9-8-6 all-time against Notre Dame

Additional Notes:

Caleb Tunks recorded his first career save on a penalty kick

Tunks made six saves on the night, each taking place in the second half and overtime

AJ Smith logged his eighth goal of the season to lead the team

Smith’s goal marked the sixth postseason goal contribution of his career

Brendan Lambe recorded his sixth goal of the season; he leads the team in points with 20 on the season

Marco Dos Santos notched his seventh assist of the season

Lambe and Dos Santos combined for a goal for the fifth time this season, the most among any pair of Cavaliers

Sebastian Pop and Ethan Martinez both tallied assists

Up Next:

The Cavaliers advance to the ACC Quarterfinal where they will travel to take on top-seeded SMU on Sunday (Nov. 8). Kickoff from Washburne Soccer Stadium is set for 4 p.m. on ACC Network.