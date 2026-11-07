Virginia Pulls Away From Gardner-Webb In 28-11 Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Cavaliers won seven weight classes, including the final six down the stretch, to rally on Saturday (Nov. 7) as Virginia (1-0) defeated Gardner-Webb (0-1) in action at the Throwdown On The Yorktown event.
Due to safety concerns with conditions on deck after sunset, the Cavaliers will wrestle their second dual of the weekend against Glenville State at 10 a.m. on Sunday (Nov. 8).
HOW IT HAPPENED
After Gardner-Webb claimed the first two weights of the afternoon, Virginia got on the board with a major decision from Jayce Paridon at 141 pounds. The Bulldogs picked up a win at 149 to move out to the 11-4 lead, but it was all Cavaliers from there on out.
Virginia claimed the final six weight classes, four of them with bonus-point victories, to seize the dual. Dom Baker (174) moved the Hoos in front for the first time on the day with his riding time point securing a 4-3 decision. Dylan Newsome (184), Steven Burrell (197) and Ryan Catka (285) all posted bonus-point victories to close things out as Virginia ran away from the Bulldogs.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Jimmy Harrington, Jayce Paridon and Dylan Newsome all improved to 4-0 on the season with their victories in the dual against the Bulldogs.
- Ryan Catka saw his first action of the season and his first action for the Hoos since a dual appearance against Bloomsburg last November (11/29) before receiving a medical hardship waiver.
- Dom Baker made his first appearance as a Cavalier as the transfer redshirted last season.
FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND
“We didn’t wrestle complete matches early on, but Jayce Paridon and Harrington turned everything around for us. After Jimmy, we didn’t look back. Gritty wins and scoring points was the story for us the second half of the match. Our big guys really came through. They were hunting for bonus points and that’s what we’ve got to have the whole season. A special shout out to Dom Baker who just got so tough for the hustle ride on top to win the match. That’s the type of wrestling that wins at the highest level. We’ve got to have that all year.”
VIRGINIA 28, GARDNER-WEBB 11
125: Matt Rowland dec. Ethan Timar, 12-9 – GWU 3, UVA 0
133: TK Davis (GWU) tech fall Aiden Allen, 20-2 (3:42) – GWU 8, UVA 0
141: Jayce Paridon major dec. Dominic DiTullio (GWU), 13-4 – GWU 8, UVA 4
149: Alex Turley (GWU) dec. No. 25 Wynton Denkins, 5-1 – GWU 11, UVA 4
157: No. 20 Jimmy Harrington major dec. Joey Giordano (GWU), 12-0, GWU 11, UVA 8
165: No. 31 Nick Hamilton dec. Luke Murray (GWU), 5-1 – UVA 11, GWU 11
174: Dom Baker dec. Isaiah Guerrero (GWU), 4-3 – UVA 14, GWU 11
184: Dylan Newsome tech fall Owen Burling (GWU), 19-3 (6:17), UVA 19, GWU 11
197: Steven Burrell major dec. Eddie Flores (GWU), 11-3 – UVA 23, GWU 11
285: Ryan Catka tech fall Makhi Rodgers (GWU), 19-4 (4:50) – UVA 28, GWU 11