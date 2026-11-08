Virginia Falls to SMU in ACC Quarterfinal

DALLAS, Texas – The Virginia men’s soccer team (7-7-4) fell to SMU (13-0-3) by a score of 6-0 in the quarterfinal round of the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship on Sunday evening (Nov. 8) at Washburne Soccer Stadium.
Goals (Assist):
12’ SMU – Hickam (Philibbosian)
16’ SMU – Lopez (Clanton-Pimentel)
34’ SMU – Emmanuel (Holmstrom)
54’ SMU – Clanton-Pimentel (Mitchell)
61’ SMU – Soghomonian (Hickam)
80’ SMU – Emmanuel (Balch, Holmstrom)
SMU opened the scoring the 12 minutes in and struck again off a header into the six-yard box in the 16th minute. The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead into the halftime break after a 34th minute goal from Emmanuel. Virginia was outshot 11-2 in the opening half.
Virginia took eight shots in the second half compared to SMU’s 10, but the Mustangs made their chances count scoring three more goals in the final 45 minutes. The Cavaliers had an opportunity to pull a goal back from the penalty spot in the 56th minute, but the attempt was saved by goalkeeper Jonathan Evans.
Additional Notes:
- The Cavaliers were shutout for just the third time on the season
- Virginia falls to 2-5 in the all-time series with SMU
- The Cavaliers are 50-23-15 all-time in the ACC tournament
- Virginia took 10 shots while placing two on frame
- SMU registered 21 attempts at goal and placed seven on frame
- UVA took two corner kicks compared to SMU’s three
- The Cavaliers controlled 48 percent of possession
- Caleb Tunks made one save
Up Next:
The 2026 NCAA Men’s Soccer Selection Show will stream on NCAA.com on Monday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.