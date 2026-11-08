Virginia Takes Down Glenville State With 41-3 Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-0) closed out competition at the Throwdown on the Yorktown event Sunday (Nov. 8) with a commanding 41-3 victory over Glenville State (0-1).
HOW IT HAPPENED
Virginia got off to a quick start with a decision at 125 by Rocco Hayes before back-to-back pins in the first period from Nicholas Salamone (133) and Jayce Paridon (141) firmly established control of the dual for the Cavaliers.
The Hoos rattled off three more bonus-point victories from Adam Butler (149), Nick Sanko (157) and Nate Consigli (165) before the Pioneers would claim their one bout of the day. Virginia then closed it out with a pin from Dylan Newsome (184), a major decision from Jack Lesher (197) and a decision at heavyweight from Preston Wagner.
NOTING THE HOOS
- The Cavaliers won 9-of-10 weight classes with seven of the wins being bonus-point victories – including three pins and one tech fall.
- Rocco Hayes (125), Jayce Paridon (141), Adam Butler (149), Nate Consigli (165) and Dylan Newsome (184) all remained undefeated on the year with Paridon, Newsome and Consigli all hitting the 5-0 mark for the year.
- Nick Sanko’s opponent, Nico Taddy, is ranked No. 3 in the NCAA D2 indivudal rankings, while Wagner’s opponent, Max Borton, was ranked No. 15 nationally.
FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND
“The guys looked really good today. That was a great way to end the event. The should be happy about the way they competed. The back-to-back pins by (Nicholas) Salamone and (Jayce) Paridon really set the tone for the morning. Then (Adam) Butler, (Nick) Sanko, (Nate) Consigli and (Dylan) Newsome kept the bonus points coming. I was really impressed by those guys.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia returns to action in two weeks with a tri-meet hosted by Maryland (Nov. 22). The Cavaliers will face host Maryland and also take on Ohio in dual action.
VIRGINIA 41, GLENVILLE STATE 3
125: Rocco Hayes dec. Garrett Johnson (GSU), 4-1 – UVA 3, GSU 0
133: Nicholas Salamone pinned Cooper Shore (GSU), 1:51 – UVA 9, GSU 0
141: Jayce Paridon pinned Ethan Mitchell, 0:51 – UVA 15, GSU 0
149: Adam Butler major dec. Egidio Difazio (GSU), 15-5 – UVA 19, GSU 0
157: Nick Sanko major dec. Nico Taddy (GSU), 18-4 – UVA 23, GSU 0
165: Nate Consigli tech fall Connor Holm (GSU), 19-4 (4:08) – UVA 28, GSU 0
174: Shawn Tayler (GSU) dec. Michael Murphy, 4-1 (sv-1) – UVA 28, GSU 3
184: Dylan Newsome pinned David Pento (GSU), 5:43 – UVA 34, GSU 3
197: Jack Lesher major dec. Zach Meisenzahl (GSU), 11-1 – UVA 38, GSU 3
285: Preston Wagner dec. Max Borton (GSU), 8-3 – UVA 41, GSU 3