Virginia Takes Down Glenville State With 41-3 Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-0) closed out competition at the Throwdown on the Yorktown event Sunday (Nov. 8) with a commanding 41-3 victory over Glenville State (0-1).



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got off to a quick start with a decision at 125 by Rocco Hayes before back-to-back pins in the first period from Nicholas Salamone (133) and Jayce Paridon (141) firmly established control of the dual for the Cavaliers.



The Hoos rattled off three more bonus-point victories from Adam Butler (149), Nick Sanko (157) and Nate Consigli (165) before the Pioneers would claim their one bout of the day. Virginia then closed it out with a pin from Dylan Newsome (184), a major decision from Jack Lesher (197) and a decision at heavyweight from Preston Wagner.



NOTING THE HOOS