Sanker Headlines Virginia’s Five All-ACC Honorees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the second consecutive season, Virginia safety Jonas Sanker has been named First Team All-ACC, following a vote by 54 media members and each of the league’s 17 head coaches. Additionally, wideout Malachi Fields nabbed third-team honors, while linebacker Kam Robinson, center Brian Stevens and punter Daniel Sparks were all named to the honorable mention list.

Three points were awarded for each first-team vote, two points for each second-team vote, and one point for each third-team selection.

Sanker started in all 12 games and finished the regular season as the ACC’s leader in solo tackles (66) and fifth in tackles per game (8.2). In addition to his 98 total tackles, he led all UVA players this season with 8.5 tackles for loss. Sanker also led or co-led the Cavaliers in tackles in four games this season. He was named the ACC’s Defensive Back of the Week four times, the only UVA defensive player to ever accomplish that feat in a single season. The Charlottesville native dazzled in UVA’s ACC wins over Wake Forest, Boston College and Pitt. In a 31-30 comeback road win over the Demon Deacons, he tallied 10 tackles, including seven solo, and logged his first career sack. Against BC, Sanker scored his first career touchdown on a 40-yard fumble return in the fourth quarter and recorded six tackles. In Virginia’s 24-19 win at then-No. 23 Pitt, he blocked a field goal and came up with his second career interception, which he returned for 45 yards to set up what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. Sanker is both a Reese’s Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl invitee.

A 2023 All-ACC honorable mention, Fields finished the regular season eighth among ACC pass catchers in both total receiving yards (808) and yards per game (67.3). He started in all 12 contests and tallied a team-high five touchdowns from scrimmage this season. Fields also recorded three 100-receiving-yard games this season, including a signature performance in the Cavaliers’ win at Wake, where he finished with career highs in both receiving yards (148) and receptions (11). In 36 games played, Fields racked up 1,849 career receiving yards to conclude his UVA tenure No. 9 all-time on the program’s career receiving yards list. He’s also tied for 10th on UVA’s all-time receptions list with 55. Fields rounded out his career having caught at least one pass in his last 27 games. Like Sanker, Fields is also a East/West Shrine Bowl invitee.

Robinson, who was one of two linebackers featured on Pro Football Focus’ All-Freshman Team last year, led the Cavaliers and in sacks (5) and finished second on the team in total tackles (64). He recorded a season-high nine tackles, including one sack, and a forced fumble in UVA’s final game at Virginia Tech. Robinson either led or co-led the Hoos in tackles in three games this season, including when he had eight takedowns with a sack in UVA’s win over BC.

Stevens garners his second consecutive All-ACC honorable mention nod after starting at center in all of his 11 appearances. He sported the fifth-best run blocking grade (68.8) among all ACC centers, according to Pro Football Focus. One of his best performances of the season was against Maryland when he registered a pass-block grade of 84.0, which was seventh best among all FBS centers in week 3. The following week at Coastal Carolina, Stevens and the Cavaliers’ offense rushed for 384 yards, the program’s highest rushing output in a game since 1998.

Sparks finished the regular season fourth in the ACC and 21st among all FBS players in average yards per punt (44.6). This season, he booted 14 punts that were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line. For his career, Sparks has 15 punts of at least 60 yards, including four this past season. In 2022, he was named a Second Team All-ACC selection to become the ninth Cavalier punter in program history to earn All-ACC honors.