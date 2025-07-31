Virginia Announces Top-Tier Men’s Recruiting Class

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia track and field program announced the men’s signing class for the 2025-26 season on Thursday (July 31). The men’s class features a total of 21 student-athletes, including eighth transfers and an international student-athlete from Athens, Greece.

“Coming off an excellent 2024-2025 season which included the highest program finish (6th) at the NCAA Indoor Championships, we are excited to add depth through a talented group of incoming first year and transfer student-athletes. The addition of a well-rounded incoming class will allow us to elevate across all event areas and continue to compete at the highest level and vie for championship titles,” said Virginia Track and Field Program Director Vin Lananna.

The Virginia men will add multiple transfer student-athletes with impressive resumes highlighted by a quartet from Princeton including Nick Bendtsen, Dan O’Brien, Sam Rodman and Harrison Witt. Princeton 5000-meter school record holder, Bendtsen is a three-time All-Ivy League and two-time All-American in the distance events. Rodman is a two-time Ivy League Champion at 800-meters, three-time All-American and multiple time All-Ivy League selection. O’Brien and Witt also taught multiple All-Ivy League and All-America honors.

In the field events, the Cavaliers bring in Nikolaos Polychroniou from the University of Southern California (USC). Polychroniou is a two-time first team All-American with back-to-back fifth place finishes in the men’s hammer throw at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. A native of Athens, Greece, Polychroniou was the 2020 and 2021 national champion in his age group in the hammer throw.

The men’s incoming class will include 13 first-year student-athletes with strong resumes and the ability to make an impact for the Cavaliers. Between men and women, the Virginia Track and Field program will add a total of 34 student-athletes including 11 transfers and three international student-athletes.