Game Week Finally Here for Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The fall semester began Tuesday at the University of Virginia, and that means football is no longer the overriding focus for head coach Tony Elliott’s players, as was the case during training camp. After practice Monday evening, he reminded them that they’ll be balancing athletics and academics for the next three-plus months and challenged them to excel in the classroom as well as on the field.

Summer is over for the Cavaliers.

“When you have that extra demand in your life, it definitely changes your day,” offensive guard Noah Josey said Tuesday at the Hardie Center.

“You’re not here all the time. You have to be more precise with your time. You have to be more deliberate in what you do. And so that contributes to us having to be more like pros in just really managing our time and making sure everybody’s still taking care of their bodies, they’re still taking care of the film room, their preparation, while also doing school.”

The Wahoos open their fourth season under Elliott on Saturday night, when they host Coastal Carolina in a 6 o’clock game that will air on ACC Network. That’s the first of seven home games for Virginia this fall.

“It’s game week,” Elliott said Tuesday at his weekly media availability. “It’s finally here.”

The Cavaliers opened camp late last month. At that point, with the opener more than four weeks away, “you definitely don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said linebacker James Jackson, who like Josey is a graduate student. “But you kind of eat away, and it comes closer and closer, and then before you know it, it’s game week.”

Josey said Virginia’s coaches “did a really good job this year of changing how we did camp and allowing for more rests and protecting our bodies more, and I thought it made a big difference. This is the best I’ve felt coming out of a camp in four years. I’m really excited for this week.”

This will be the second meeting between UVA and Coastal. The Cavaliers rushed for 384 yards in a 43-24 win over the Chanticleers last year in Conway, S.C. The rosters of each program has changed significantly since that game, and the Hoos are “really focusing on ourselves and our game plan,” Josey said. “There’s a lot of unknowns with Coastal, a lot of new players, new coordinators. You really don’t know who’s going to be out there or what they’re going to be in, so it’s really about focusing on UVA and what we can do to run our stuff the best.”

Virginia’s roster includes 54 players who weren’t in the program last season, and 32 of them are transfers. Nineteen of the transfers arrived on Grounds in January and went through spring practice with the Hoos, but the rest did not join the program until after the end of the of 2024-25 academic year.

With so many newcomers, Elliott said, he had to “let them come together organically. That was the biggest challenge. Because you want to try and hurry up and foster chemistry, but you can’t force it.”

UVA’s returning players “did a really, really good job of laying a lot of the groundwork with the new guys,” Elliott said. “I thought they did a really good job of policing and controlling the locker room, the weight room, to get everybody in line culturally with what the expectations are here.”

The Hoos expect to have a winning season—their first since 2019—in part because they’re much deeper on each line than previously in Elliott’s tenure. Even with tackles Monroe Mills and Makilan Thomas sidelined, available offensive linemen include Josey, McKale Boley, Brady Wilson, Drake Metcalf, Wallace Unamba, Ben York, Kevin Wigenton II, Noah Hartsoe, Ethan Sipe, Jack Witmer and Tyshawn Wyatt.

“Any time you have the depth that we have, which is incredible, you’re able to take the load off of other guys,” Josey said, “which is something we haven’t had in the years past.”

On the defensive line, transfers Fisher Camac, Cazeem Moore, Mitchell Melton, Daniel Rickert, Jacob Holmes and Hunter Osborne have joined such returning players as Jahmeer Carter, Jason Hammond, Billy Koudelka, Anthony Britton and Terrell Jones.

Elliott came to UVA from Clemson, where he was an assistant coach on teams known for their powerful defensive lines, and he appreciates the impact that position group can have.

The Cavaliers, 4-1 through five games last season, finished 5-7. In many ACC games last year, Elliott said, Virginia’s opponent had the luxury of rotating defensive linemen. That posed problems for the Cavaliers’ offense, he said, “because you’re seeing different guys, different lengths, different speed, different skill sets, and they’re fresher. So as the game goes on, you don’t see the [defensive line’s] speed drop off. Whereas offensive line-wise, you might be getting a little bit tired 50, 60 plays into the game. [When the D-line has] two guys that have only played 30 snaps apiece, it creates challenges. So it’s been really, really fun to see that competition, and it reminds me of the days [at Clemson] when we were competing for championships. When you had those D-linemen that could roll, they set the tempo for everything, both on the field and from a leadership standpoint.”

At linebacker, All-ACC candidate Kam Robinson continues to recover from a collarbone injury and won’t play Saturday. But with Jackson, Trey McDonald, Landon Danley, Maddox Marcellus and Stevie Bracey available, the Cavaliers believe they’ll be able to survive Robinson’s absence. In 2024, injuries to Jackson, Bracey, McDonald and Robinson left Virginia severely depleted at linebacker, and that contributed to the team’s late-season woes.

“I think we definitely have some more depth in the linebacker room,” Jackson said, “and then when [Robinson] comes back, it’s gonna be a huge boost for us. I think it’s gonna be something we’re able to deal with, and we’ve got playmakers who can kind of step in … I think a lot of guys are ready to step in and make an impact, for sure.”