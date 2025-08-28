No. 13 Cavaliers Down Charlotte 3-0 For Fourth Shutout Of 2025

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 13 Virginia women’s soccer team (4-0-0) continued its shutout streak on Thursday night (Aug. 28), posting a 3-0 victory over Charlotte (3-2-0) at Klöckner Stadium.

GOALS

39’ – UVA: Kiki Maki (Linda Mittermair)

47’ – UVA: Maggie Cagle (unassisted)

80’ – UVA: Sophia Bradley (unassisted)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers had the run of play through much of the first half, but were unable to convert early until a corner kick in the 39th minute broke the stalemate. Linda Mittermair served the ball from the right corner toward the far post where it was headed down and in by Kiki Maki from just outside the six.

Kiki Maki with the header and the Hoos are on the board with Charlotte!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/MeXF67up9v — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 28, 2025

A quick strike opened the second half as Maggie Cagle found the back of the net in the 47th minute. A turnover in Virginia’s attack third gave the Hoos an opening and the ball was played to the feet of Cagle. The senior turned and drove toward the box, weaving through the defense before pulling up just at the edge of the penalty arc. Cagle drove a low shot in past the left post for the 2-0 lead.

The moves and the finish! Maggie Cagle doubles the lead for the Hoos!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/YY5tV5bgr7 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 29, 2025

Sophia Bradley capped the scoring in the 80th minute. The sophomore picked up the ball at midfield and went on the attack, driving toward the box. She pulled up 25 yards out and sent the shot in across the face of goal and to the left post for the score.

Sophia Bradley was on a mission to make it a three-goal lead!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/JxnFYPsYnB — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) August 29, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

Virginia has now posted four shutouts to start the season and five straight shutouts dating back to 2024.

Victoria Safradin has now posted 554:16 minutes of shutout soccer – the seventh longest by a UVA keeper.

Kiki Maki, Maggie Cagle and Sophia Bradley each scored their first goal of the season.

Maggie Cagle now has 20 goals for her career with her strike against the 49ers.

Kiki Maki’s goal was the first game winner of her career.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“This was probably our most complete game from an attacking standpoint in terms of getting the ball, moving the ball, getting in their end and getting quality chances. I didn’t think we did well with our quality chances, we had a lot over the bar and missed a lot of good looks, but we didn’t turn the ball over like we did in previous games, so that is progress. Defensively, it was difficult because they were pretty direct, lobbing balls forward, and we had to win the first and second ball – which we did pretty well most of the night. We gave up a couple of breakaways, but we’ve got to be better about that. They didn’t get many chances, but the chances they got were pretty good. Overall, we’re making progress and getting better, but there’s still work to do.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home on Sunday (Aug. 31) when the Cavaliers host No. 16 Georgetown. Kick is set for 1 p.m. and the Hoos will be hosting a canned food drive to support the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.