No. 5 Virginia Downs No. 2 Duke 3-1 To Open ACC Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (6-0-1, 1-0-0 ACC) struck early and continued to build down the stretch on the way to a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Duke (5-1-1, 0-1-0 ACC) to open ACC play at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night (Sept. 11).

GOALS

4’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Meredith McDermott, Kiki Maki)

11’ – UVA: Ella Carter (Laney Rouse)

28’ – DU: Mia Minestrella (Kat Rader, Daya King)

49’ – UVA: Laney Rouse (Ella Carter, Maggie Cagle)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia struck first with a connection over the top down the spine of the pitch in the fourth minute. Kiki Maki lifted a ball down the middle of the field from the six to Meredith McDermott near the circle’s edge on the Duke half of midfield. McDermott flicked it on with a header to Lia Godfrey on a run behind the defense for a one-on-one chance with the keeper that Godfrey finished.

When the connection is just right! Maki ➡️ McDermmott ➡️ Godfrey down the middle!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/yNLvJOMcLn — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 11, 2025

The lead doubled in the 11th minute off a goal from Ella Carter. Virginia went on the attack, and an initial cross and shot were turned back. The clearance went to Laney Rouse at the edge of the attacking third and she volleyed it back into Carter at the penalty arc. Carter settled, turned to create space around the defender and buried her shot in the upper left corner for the 2-0 lead.

Ella Carter let it rip and buried it in the upper 90! Hoos up 2-0 on No. 2 Duke!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/ZLkzqmEu6M — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 11, 2025

Duke cut into the lead in the 28th minute with a goal on a counter from the foot of Mia Minestrella. Daya King played the ball ahead to Kat Rader at the top of the attacking third who sent it ahead to Minestrella on a run into the box. The pass in behind the defense to Minestrella at the left corner of the six was sent into the side netting past the right post.

Virginia got the goal back in the 49th minute, converting off a set piece. A short corner in to Magge Cagle on the right side was played back out by Cagle to Ella Carter. Carter sent the ball in to Laney Rouse to the left of the penalty spot. Rouse’s header floated over the keeper and dropped in behind her by the right post for the 3-1 lead.

A little set piece magic from the Hoos and Laney Rouse! ✨ Hoos on top of Duke 3-1! Watch on ACCNX#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/xPktGngvFo — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 12, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

Ella Carter notched her second game-winning goal of the season (other at West Virginia – 8/14/25).

Lia Godfrey’s goal was her fourth of the season and first not scored off a free kick this season.

Laney Rouse scored her first goal of the season and the second goal of her career (last vs. Fairleigh Dickinson – 8/28/22).

Victoria Safradin tied a career high with six saves in the victory as she improved to 19-6-2 for her career.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“That was a good team we just beat, so from the standpoint of the ACC, it’s good to get off to a good start. You need to protect your home turf. But, as I see from the scores, you have to take it one game at a time in our league. In that regard, it doesn’t mean much except to set us up for the next game. If we don’t do well in Sunday’s game, it won’t mean as much. Our team played very hard today and we had a really good start. We created a lot of chances throughout the match and was a good win. Duke is a very good team with quality all over the field. It was a good match overall and good to get the conference slate off with a good win at home.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play at home on Sunday afternoon, hosting VCU in a 5 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.