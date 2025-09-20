No. 1 Virginia Aces ACC Road Test At Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The top-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team (8-0-1, 2-0-0 ACC) got a late first-half goal from Lia Godfrey and added two more goals in the second on the way to a 3-0 victory at Syracuse (4-3-4, 0-2-1) on Saturday night (Sept. 20).

The Hoos with the clean sheet on the road in ACC play!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/erBcyxjXRt — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 21, 2025

GOALS

37’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Carrie Helfrich, Allie Ross)

74’ – UVA: Ella Carter (Lia Godfrey)

84’ – Maggie Cagle (Penalty Kick)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got on the board late in the first half with a strike from Lia Godfrey in the 37th minute. A service to midfield following a goal kick was collected by Carrie Helfrich who turned on the attack and found Allie Ross ahead on a run. She played the ball to Ross who then laid it to her left for Godfrey on her flank and Godfrey took her shot as she approached the corner of the sixth. The midfielder sent the chance in to the center of goal for the 1-0 lead.

Lia Godfrey with the strike to break the stalemate at Syracuse before the half!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/huB6yjYEDV — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 20, 2025

Virginia doubled the lead in the second half with a goal off the foot of Ella Carter in the 74th minute. After Syracuse was unable to clear the ball, the Cavaliers reset with Lia Godfrey collecting the ball at the top left corner of the box. She cut in toward the center along the top and passed the ball over to Carter at the opposite side. Carter settled and slipped her shot in past the near post for the 2-0 lead.

Ella Carter finds the net again for the Hoos! UVA up 2-0 at Syracuse in the second half!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/VJHHp3f4lr — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 21, 2025

The Hoos added a third goal in the 84th minute with a penalty kick goal from Maggie Cagle.

NOTES ON THE GAME

The shutout victory was the seventh through nine games for the Cavaliers this season.

Lia Godfrey’s goal – her fifth this season – was her second game winner of the year and eighth of her career.

Ella Carter notched her third goal of the season and has scored in back-to-back ACC contests.

Victoria Safradin posted her sixth shutout of the year and has 14 for her career.

Maggie Cagle’s goal was her fourth of the season and she has scored in three of the last four matches.

With the win, Virginia improved to 8-0-1 against Syracuse and 4-0-0 in games at SU Soccer Stadium.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“We moved the ball well at times during the game and if not for the play of their keeper we could have had more goals. It is always hard to win on the road in our conference, so we are happy with the result.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia continues to play on the road next week with a matchup at Clemson on Thursday (Sept. 25). Kick is set for 7 p.m. on ACCNX.