Top-Ranked Hoos Grab 3-0 Win At Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The top-ranked Virginia women’s soccer team (9-0-1, 3-0-0 ACC) got goals from three different players on the way to a 3-0 victory at Clemson (3-3-5, 0-2-2 ACC) on Thursday night (Sept. 25).

GOALS

16’ – UVA: Lia Godfrey (Addison Halpern)

46’ – UVA: Meredith McDermott (Liv Rademaker, Maggie Cagle)

52’ – UVA: Allie Ross (Maggie Cagle)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Lia Godfrey started the scoring with a goal in the 16th minute. A pass from Addison Halpern to Godfrey at the top of the box set the midfielder up as she turned on the attack and with an opening blasted the ball toward the left post. The diving Clemson keeper got hands on it, but the force of the shot was too much as she couldn’t make the stop and the Hoos went on top 1-0.

Lia Godfrey just finds ways to score! Hoos up 1-0 at Clemson.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/2DBJ3Cj1d9 — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 26, 2025

Virginia wasted no time coming out of the break, adding a second goal in the opening minute of the second half. Liv Rademaker picked the ball up near midfield off a turnover and went on the attack. She sent a ball ahead to Maggie Cagle on the right wing where Cagle redirected it toward Meredith McDermott on a run down the middle of the box. McDermott picked the ball up near the penalty spot and chipped it over the sliding keeper for the score. The Hoos led 2-0.

What a way to start a half! Liv Rademaker to Maggie Cagle with the one-touch to McDermott who finishes with the chip!#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/v7xESXJfDg — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 26, 2025

The third and final goal of the night came in the 52nd minute off the foot of Allie Ross. Again, Cagle picked up the ball on the right flank and served it from 30 yards out in to Ross at the spot. Ross’s one touch finish was to the left post for the 3-0 lead.

Allie Ross gets in on the action as Maggie Cagle has her second assist in five minutes! UVA up 3-0 at Clemson.#GoHoos | #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/YD51lmxmJV — Virginia Women's Soccer (@UVAWomenSoccer) September 26, 2025

NOTES ON THE GAME

Lia Godfrey hit her third game winner of the season and sixth goal of the year.

Maggie Cagle’s two assists tied a career high and it was her sixth multiple-assist game of her career.

Meredith McDermott’s goal was her first of the season and 15th of her career.

Allie Ross notched her third goal of the season and 14th of her career.

Victoria Safradin posted her seventh shutout of the season and second straight in ACC play.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON

“This is the second time this year we have had to deal with a weather delay and I thought our team handled the delay well. The first part of the second half was the difference, though, and we finished two good goals. Meredith (McDermott) and Allie (Ross) took those chances really well. This is never an easy place to play and Clemson was well organized, so we are happy to come away with the result.”

UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns home for a single game next week, hosting Virginia Tech in a Smithfield Commonwealth Clash matchup. The game is set for Saturday (Oct. 4) with a 7 p.m. kick at Klöckner Stadium.