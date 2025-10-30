No. 7 Virginia Closes Regular Season With Boston College Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team (11-2-3, 5-2-2 ACC) closes out the regular season on Thursday (Oct. 30) when the Cavaliers host Boston College (5-7-5, 1-6-2 ACC) in a 7 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium.

Admission to all home Virginia regular season matches is free to the public.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Thursday night’s contest will be streamed on ACCNX which is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and links to both the stream and live stats are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

UVA came in at No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches poll and No. 8 in the Top Drawer Soccer poll

The Hoos came in at No. 2 in the latest NCAA RPI for the third straight week and have been in the top two for the seven weeks of the RPI this season and has the No. 1 non-conference RPI

Virginia has played 12 games against teams in the RPI top 50 with a 7-2-3 record in those games

Lia Godfrey tallied a brace in the last outing, including her fifth game-winning goal of the season to tie for the ACC lead in game-winning goals this season

Lia Godfrey, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were on the MAC Hermann Trophy Midseason Watch List as the trio are part of the 35 player list from the United Soccer Coaches

Virginia had four players named to the Top Drawer Soccer Midseason Top 100 Players – Laney Rouse (7), Lia Godfrey (16), Tatum Galvin (24) and Maggie Cagle (82)

Two Hoos made the Midseason Top 100 Freshmen – Liv Rademaker (16) and Addison Halpern (22)

As a staff, UVA is second the ACC in goal against average (.688) and third in save percentage (.833)

Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, ranking second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.633) and 11th nationally with 19-of-30 shots on frame and seven goals

Cagle and Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 53 goals and 61 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is No. 2 among all active D1 players in career assists while Cagle is tied for fifth

Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata being the other

THE SERIES WITH BOSTON COLLEGE