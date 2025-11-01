No. 7 Virginia Faces No. 6 FSU In ACC Quarterfinal Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s soccer team (11-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) hits the road for an ACC quarterfinal matchup at No. 6 Florida State (10-2-3, 6-2-2 ACC) on Sunday with an 8 p.m. kick on ACC Network.

Virginia is the five seed in the tournament, while Florida State is the four seed.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Sunday night’s quarterfinal game will be broadcast on ACC Network and is available via stream through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and links to both are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

UVA earned the five seed in the ACC Tournament and will open play at fourth-seeded Florida State

The Hoos enter the ACC Tournament with the nation’s top RPI, moving back into the top spot – a position the Hoos held for four weeks after the release of the initial RPI back on September 15

The Cavaliers played the nation’s toughest schedule in the regular season

Virginia has played 12 games against teams in the RPI top 50 with a 7-2-3 record in those games and the Cavaliers play their 8th game against a team in the RPI top 13 with FSU on Sunday night

Head coach Steve Swanson picked up his 500th career victory against BC to become only the seventh D1 coach to hit that mark and one of only three active D1 coaches with 500+ wins

Victoria Safradin posted her ninth shutout of the season and 17th of her career against BC to move into a tie for fifth most shutouts in a career at Virginia and 10th most in a single season

Safradin is second in the ACC in shutouts (9), goal against average (.688) and save percent (.828)

As a staff, UVA is second the ACC in goal against average (.647) and third in save percentage (.836)

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, ranking second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.657) and sixth nationally with 20-of-35 shots on frame and eight goals

Cagle and Lia Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 54 goals and 61 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is No. 2 among all active D1 players in career assists while Cagle is tied for fifth

Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata being the other

THE SERIES WITH FLORIDA STATE