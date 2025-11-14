Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Wrestling
. Wrestling

Virginia Heads West For Weekend Dual With Kent State

2025-26 Schedule
Virginia Wrestling On Instagram
Virginia Wrestling On Twitter
Virginia Wrestling On Facebook
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (1-1) heads back out on the road this weekend for a dual against Kent State () on Saturday (Nov. 15) at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Fans can get updates on the dual by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS
• Virginia is coming off the team’s first dual action a week ago when the Cavaliers defeated LIU by a score of 39-3 and dropped a back-and-forth battle with No. 8 Lehigh 21-17.
• Virginia has six wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat individual rankings and have four of those wrestlers in the projected lineup: No. 25 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 33 Gable Porter (141), No. 17 Colton Washleski (157) and No. 19 Nick Hamilton (174).
• Kent State and Virginia have met 12 times before with the Cavaliers holding a 7-5 lead in the series.
• The teams last met in the 2023-24 season with Virginia taking a  27-12 victory at the 2024 Virginia Duals.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 21 Keyveon Roller
133: Kyle Montaperto OR Aiden Allen OR Ethan Timar
141: No. 33 Gable Porter
149: Wynton Denkins
157: No. 17 Colton Washleski

165: Mason Stefanelli OR Michael Murphy
174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton
184: Griffin Gammell OR Jack Lesher
197: Max Shulaw OR Steven Burrell
HWT: Brenan Morgan OR Cooper Rudolph

KENT STATE PROBABLES

125: Nico Calello
133: Nick Molchak
141: Landen Duncan
149: Nate Roth
157: JT Chance
165: Carson Miller
174: Ethan Barr
184: Holden Martin
197: Blake Schaffer
HWT: Brentan Simmerman

Related Stories