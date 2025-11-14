Virginia Heads West For Weekend Dual With Kent State

The Virginia wrestling team (1-1) heads back out on the road this weekend for a dual against Kent State () on Saturday (Nov. 15) at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Fans can get updates on the dual by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

• Virginia is coming off the team’s first dual action a week ago when the Cavaliers defeated LIU by a score of 39-3 and dropped a back-and-forth battle with No. 8 Lehigh 21-17.

• Virginia has six wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat individual rankings and have four of those wrestlers in the projected lineup: No. 25 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 33 Gable Porter (141), No. 17 Colton Washleski (157) and No. 19 Nick Hamilton (174).

• Kent State and Virginia have met 12 times before with the Cavaliers holding a 7-5 lead in the series.

• The teams last met in the 2023-24 season with Virginia taking a 27-12 victory at the 2024 Virginia Duals.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 21 Keyveon Roller

133: Kyle Montaperto OR Aiden Allen OR Ethan Timar

141: No. 33 Gable Porter

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 17 Colton Washleski