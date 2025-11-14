Virginia Heads West For Weekend Dual With Kent State

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Fans can get updates on the dual by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
• Virginia is coming off the team’s first dual action a week ago when the Cavaliers defeated LIU by a score of 39-3 and dropped a back-and-forth battle with No. 8 Lehigh 21-17.
• Virginia has six wrestlers ranked in the latest edition of the InterMat individual rankings and have four of those wrestlers in the projected lineup: No. 25 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 33 Gable Porter (141), No. 17 Colton Washleski (157) and No. 19 Nick Hamilton (174).
• Kent State and Virginia have met 12 times before with the Cavaliers holding a 7-5 lead in the series.
• The teams last met in the 2023-24 season with Virginia taking a 27-12 victory at the 2024 Virginia Duals.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 21 Keyveon Roller
133: Kyle Montaperto OR Aiden Allen OR Ethan Timar
141: No. 33 Gable Porter
149: Wynton Denkins
157: No. 17 Colton Washleski
174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton
184: Griffin Gammell OR Jack Lesher
197: Max Shulaw OR Steven Burrell
HWT: Brenan Morgan OR Cooper Rudolph
KENT STATE PROBABLES
133: Nick Molchak
141: Landen Duncan
149: Nate Roth
157: JT Chance
165: Carson Miller
174: Ethan Barr
184: Holden Martin
197: Blake Schaffer
HWT: Brentan Simmerman