No. 1 Seed Virginia Opens NCAA Tournament With High Point Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team (12-3-4) opens play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday (Nov. 14) when the Cavaliers host Big South Conference champions High Point (5-9-5) in first-round action at 7 p.m.

TICKETS AND PARKING

Tickets for the first-round matchup go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 11) and can be purchased at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.

Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Friday night’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).

NOTING THE HOOS

UVA enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and one of three No. 1 seeds from the ACC

It is the fifth time Virginia has been a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament (2025, 2021, 2019, 2015, 2013) and all of them have come under head coach Steve Swanson

Virgina had four Hoos earn ACC postseason honors with Lia Godfrey named ACC Midfielder of the Year and an ACC first team selection to make her a three-time All-ACC selection

Maggie Cagle, Laney Rouse and Victoria Safradin were All-ACC second team selections, while Addison Halpern and Liv Rademaker were ACC All-Freshmen selections

The Hoos played the nation’s toughest schedule heading into NCAA Tournament action this week

Virginia played 14-of-19 games against teams in the RPI top 50 and eight against the RPI Top 15

Safradin is atop the ACC in shutouts (10) and ranks second in the ACC in save percentage (.829) and second in goal against average this season (.768)

Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, leading the ACC in shot accuracy (.667) and fourth nationally with 26-of-39 shots on frame and nine goals

Cagle and Lia Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 55 goals and 61 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top six for all active D1 players in career assists

Godfrey is No. 2 among all active D1 players in career assists while Cagle is tied for sixth

Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata being the other

Cagle and Godfrey are tied for fifth all-time in game-winning assists at Virginia with 12 each

THE SERIES WITH HIGH POINT