Complementary Football Steers No. 20/19 Virginia in ACC Road Win Over Duke

Highlights: No. 20/19 Virginia 34, Duke 17
By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)
DURHAM, N.C. — Coaches take nothing for granted, and Tony Elliott didn’t relax until the scoreboard clock showed all zeros Saturday evening. In this ACC football game, however, there was none of the last-minute drama Virginia has experienced so often this season.
When the two-minute timeout arrived in the fourth quarter, UVA had the ball in Duke territory with a commanding lead, and most of the home fans at Wallace Wade Stadium had long since departed. The game ended with the Cavaliers, leading 34-17, in victory formation, and the orange-clad fans in attendance roared their approval.
“U-V-A! U-V-A!” they chanted as the team gathered in front of them to sing the Good Old Song, and there was much to celebrate.
“I felt like this was probably the most complete game that we’ve played in all three phases,” said Elliott, who’s in his fourth season at Virginia.
With one regular-season game left, the Wahoos are 9-2 overall and 6-1 in ACC play. Virginia is No. 19 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and remains very much in contention for a berth in the ACC championship game.
Through 11 games, the Hoos’ overall record is their best since 2007. Ranked No. 20 by The Associated Press, Virginia has reached the nine-win mark for the first time since 2019 and has a chance to win 10 games for only the second time in program history.
The Cavaliers have much to play for as postseason approaches. Still, if they felt pressure Saturday, they didn’t show it.
“It was just good to see them come out and just play free and not really focus on what’s at stake,” Elliott said, “but just focus on trying to play their best four quarters of the year, I felt like.”
The victory was Virginia’s ninth in its past 10 meetings with Duke.
Elliott wasn’t happy with the way his team relaxed in the fourth quarter after going up 31-3. Duke (5-5, 4-2) scored two touchdowns in a span of 53 seconds to make it 31-17, but Virginia answered a drive that ended with Will Bettridge’s second field goal, this one a 42-yarder at the 5:42 mark, and the Devils didn’t seriously threaten again.
“There was a little bit of a lull right there in the fourth quarter,” Elliott said, “but I thought [the Hoos] turned it back on and finished it right way.”
It was unclear during the week if quarterback Chandler Morris, who suffered an injury last Saturday in UVA’s loss to Wake Forest, would play against Duke. But the medical staff cleared Morris on Saturday, and No. 4 responded with a strong performance.
On an unseasonably mild mid-November day, Morris completed 23 of 35 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns. He wasn’t perfect—Morris threw two interceptions, one of which Duke returned for a fourth-quarter TD—but he led an offense that totaled 540 yards, its highest total since Virginia’s 48-20 win over Stanford on Sept. 20.
“We just got back to who we were,” said Morris, who wasn’t sacked Saturday.
Wide receiver Trell Harris had eight receptions for 161 yards, both career highs, and one of his catches went for a 20-yard touchdown.
“He’s electric with the ball,” Morris said.
Virginia finished with 224 yards on the ground. J’Mari Taylor rushed 18 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns, one of which covered 78 yards. Another Virginia tailback, Harrison Waylee, carried 16 times for 69 yards.
As impressive as the Hoos’ offense was, their defense might have been better. Duke came in averaging 35.2 points and an ACC-best 312.9 passing yards per game. The Blue Devils totaled 50 yards and three first downs in the first half Saturday. They finished with a season-low 255 yards against a swarming UVA defense that was missing its most dynamic player, linebacker Kam Robinson, for most of the game.
“We just keep getting better every week, week by week,” said defensive tackle Jacob Holmes.
Holmes had one of Virginia’s four sacks. Fisher Camac recorded two, and his fellow defensive end Mitchell Melton had the other one. Melton’s sack came on a fourth-and-goal play from UVA’s 8-yard line, and not only did he separate quarterback Darian Mensah from the football, he recovered the fumble.
Robinson, who left the game midway through the first quarter, came back for one play early in the third quarter, but “wasn’t able to play full speed, so we shut him down,” Elliott said.
Landon Danley took over for Robinson and was one of five Cavaliers to make six tackles Saturday, along with Camac, Holmes and safeties Ethan Minter and Devin Neal.
The Cavaliers’ defense has steadily improved as the season has gone on. Wake’s only touchdown last weekend came on a punt return for a touchdown, and Duke had little success on offense Saturday. This marked the second straight game UVA held the opposing offense to fewer than 100 yards in the first half.
The defense’s development has allowed “the offense to be able to go out and know that they don’t have to be perfect,” Elliott said, “that they’ve got their brothers on the other side of the ball that are going to be there with them and play complementary football.”
The Cavaliers had the ball first Saturday, and they wasted no time asserting themselves. They marched down the field on a methodical 75-yard drive that lasted nearly seven minutes and included three third-down conversions and one fourth-down conversion. Taylor capped the possession with a 5-yard touchdown runs.
UVA scored its second touchdown on a 12-yard pass from Morris to tight end Sage Ennis, and Bettridge’s extra point made it 14-3 with 1:39 left in the first half.
The defense then forced a three-and-out and, after a 56-yard completion from Morris to Harris, Virginia had to chance to close the half with a third touchdown. An untimely penalty, however, moved the Hoos back from the Duke 8 to the 23, and they had to settle for Bettridge’s 44-yard field goal.
In the second half, UVA blew the game open with two third-quarter touchdowns: the first by Harris and the second by Taylor.
UP NEXT: The second of their two bye weeks is next for the Cavaliers, who don’t play again until Nov. 29. In the regular-season finale for both teams, UVA takes on Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium that day, with the winner claiming Commonwealth Cup.
The Hokies are 3-7 overall and 2-4 in ACC play after losing 34-14 at Florida State on Saturday night.
