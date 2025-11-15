Virginia Downs Kent State 27-6 In Road Dual

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The Virginia wrestling team (2-1) picked up another road victory on Saturday (Nov. 15) as the Cavaliers defeated Kent State (1-1) by a score of 27-6 at St. Edward High School.

NOTING THE HOOS

• It was the third road dual this season for the Cavaliers who wrestle a heavy road schedule this season due to ongoing renovations at Mem Gem on Grounds.

• With the victory, the Cavaliers improved to 8-5 all-time against Kent State in the series and Virginia has won four straight in the series.

• Five Cavaliers improved to 3-0 in dual action this season: Gable Porter (133), Wynton Denkins (149), Colton Washleski (157), Nick Hamilton (174) and Brenan Morgan (HWT)

• Virginia has won at least eight weight classes in both dual victories this season and won five weight classes in the singular loss against No. 8 Lehigh.

FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“First, I want to thank the Saint Edward Wrestling family and Kent State University for hosting this event. It was so great to be here and compete in this environment around so many Virginia greats. Afterwards I was hugging it out with George DiCamillo and his family, the Sulzer family , the Sako family and so many more. It really warmed my heart to be able to compete around such a great group of people. Our guys showed up today and got the job done. We won eight out of 10 bouts, and the two that we lost were battles as well. So, we are right in there all 10. Obviously, coming out of there we have a lot of stuff to still improve on, but for what these guys have been through the last three weeks, I thought they fought hard and wrestled pretty well. The big match of the night was Aiden Allen at 133; he had a rough weekend last weekend but did the right things in preparation this week and totally turned it around. He looked really good. I’m really happy for him.”

VIRGINIA 27, KENT STATE 6

125: No. 21 Keyveon Roller dec. Nico Calello (KSU), 4-1 – UVA 3, KSU 0

133: Aiden Allen major dec. Nick Molchak (KSU), 12-4 – UVA 7, KSU 0

141: No. 33 Gable Porter major dec. Landen Duncan, 11-2 – UVA 11, KSU 0

149: Wynton Denkins dec. Nate Roth (KSU), 10-4 – UVA 14, KSU 0

157: No. 17 Colton Washleski major dec. Silas Stits (KSU), 11-2 – UVA 18, KSU 0

165: Carson Miller (KSU) dec. Michael Murphy, 4-1 (sv-1) – UVA 18, KSU 3

174: No. 19 Nick Hamilton dec. Ethan Barr (KSU), 8-3 – UVA 21, KSU 3

184: Griffin Gammell dec. Trent Thomas (KSU), 4-2 – UVA 24, KSU 3

197: Blake Schaffer (KSU) dec. Max Shulaw, 9-6 – UVA 24, KSU 6

HWT: Brenan Morgan dec. Brentan Simmerman (KSU), 8-2 – UVA 27, KSU 6