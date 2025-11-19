Elliott Named a Semifinalist for Munger Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott is among 24 semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. Elliott is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference coaches on the list.

Finalists will be announced on December 8th, and the winner of the 2025 George Munger Award will be announced on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The formal presentation of the George Munger Coach of the Year Award will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Maxwell Football Club will also be presenting its other national awards from high school through the professional ranks at the event.

In his fourth year at the helm, Elliott has Virginia ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cavaliers are 9-2 overall, their best record through 11 games since 2007, and atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings at 6-1. Prior to the season, Virginia had won nine or more games in a season eight times in the 136-year history of the program. Virginia became bowl eligible for the first time since 2021 after it won six of its first seven games.

Earlier this season Elliott was added to the Bobby Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch lists.

The Cavaliers will conclude its 2025 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29 when they hosts Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium. Kick time and television designations for the finale will be announced after the conclusion of college football action this Saturday (Nov. 18).

2025 George Munger Award Semifinalists

Kalen DeBoer Alabama

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Brent Key, Georgia Tech

Willie Fritz, Houston

Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Bob Chesney, James Madison

Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State

Brian Newberry, Navy

Eric Morris, North Texas

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

Ryan Day, Ohio State

Brent Venables, Oklahoma

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Dan Lanning, Oregon

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt

Sean Lewis, San Diego State

Mike Elko, Texas A&M

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

Jon Sumrall, Tulane

Lincoln Riley, USC

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Tony Elliott, Virginia

Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership.