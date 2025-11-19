Elliott Named a Semifinalist for Munger Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott is among 24 semifinalist for the George Munger College Coach of the Year Award, presented yearly by the Maxwell Football Club. Elliott is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference coaches on the list.
Finalists will be announced on December 8th, and the winner of the 2025 George Munger Award will be announced on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. The formal presentation of the George Munger Coach of the Year Award will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Maxwell Football Club will also be presenting its other national awards from high school through the professional ranks at the event.
In his fourth year at the helm, Elliott has Virginia ranked No. 19 in both the Associated Press poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Cavaliers are 9-2 overall, their best record through 11 games since 2007, and atop the Atlantic Coast Conference standings at 6-1. Prior to the season, Virginia had won nine or more games in a season eight times in the 136-year history of the program. Virginia became bowl eligible for the first time since 2021 after it won six of its first seven games.
Earlier this season Elliott was added to the Bobby Dodd Trophy and Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch lists.
The Cavaliers will conclude its 2025 regular season on Saturday, Nov. 29 when they hosts Virginia Tech at Scott Stadium. Kick time and television designations for the finale will be announced after the conclusion of college football action this Saturday (Nov. 18).
2025 George Munger Award Semifinalists
Kalen DeBoer Alabama
Kalani Sitake, BYU
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Brent Key, Georgia Tech
Willie Fritz, Houston
Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Bob Chesney, James Madison
Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State
Brian Newberry, Navy
Eric Morris, North Texas
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Brent Venables, Oklahoma
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Dan Lanning, Oregon
Pat Narduzzi, Pitt
Sean Lewis, San Diego State
Mike Elko, Texas A&M
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
Jon Sumrall, Tulane
Lincoln Riley, USC
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Tony Elliott, Virginia
Jake Dickert, Wake Forest
ABOUT THE MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB – The Maxwell Football Club was founded in 1935 and is the oldest football organization of its kind in America. The Club recognizes excellence in performance at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels of the game. The Maxwell Club is also deeply involved and fully vested in the community through programs to promote academic excellence, community volunteerism, and leadership.