Virginia Women Advance in Winners Bracket at CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Virginia women’s swimming and diving team opened the inaugural CSCAA Dual Meet Challenge with a victory against Arizona State on the first day of the three-day meet being held Nov. 21-23 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association is putting on this first-of-its-kind event showcasing top collegiate swimming programs in an innovative, four-team, double-elimination tournament with a head-to-head format. Participating teams include one team representing each of the Power 4 conferences: Tennessee (SEC), Michigan (Big Ten), Arizona State (Big 12), Virginia (ACC).

UVA’s men’s and women’s teams both opened the Challenge with match-ups against Arizona State, with the top-seed UVA women winning 30-10 against the Sun Devils. The No. 4 seed UVA men lost 38-3 to top-seeded ASU.

The meet features six swimmers per race, each in two-swimmer head-to-head match-ups. Teams receive one point per head-to-head match-up won. The winner of each individual race earns a bonus point. Relays are two points per head-to-head match-up.

The Virginia women won all but one of the individual races and both relays. They swept all three head-to-heads in the 400 IM and 100 Back.

The Cavalier men earned two points in the 400 Medley Relay. Freshman Grant Murphy tallied their third point by winning his head-to-head match-up in the 400 IM (3:46.04).

The UVA women advance to tomorrow’s winners’ bracket meet, taking on Michigan at 12 pm. The men will swim against Michigan at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s meets will stream on SEC Network +.

OTHER NOTES

SATURDAY’S EVENTS