Martin Earns All-America Honors, Virginia Men finish 7th at NCAA Cross Country Championships

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Gary Martin led the Virginia men’s cross country team to a seventh place finish earning All-America honors at the 2025 NCAA Cross Country Championships Saturday (Nov.22) hosted by the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The Virginia women finished 24th in the team standings. The Virginia men recorded the best team finish at the NCAA Cross Country Championships since 1984 when the Cavaliers finished fifth. The men’s team finished seventh with a total of 303 points for the second highest finish in program history. On the women’s side, the Cavaliers finished 24th overall with a total of 558 points.

Gary Martin led the way with a seventh place finish clocking a new personal best of 28:44.3 for 10k. Martin earned his second straight cross country All-America honors after a 13th place finish a year ago. Inside the top 100 finishers was Nate Mountain (29:19.5) and Brett Gardner (29:30.1) in 60th and 81st place respectively. Rounding out the scoring positions was Nicholas Bendtsen (29:39.0, 106th) and Justin Wachtel (29:42.4, 110th).

On the women’s side, Tatum David led the way for the Cavaliers clocking 19:38.9 for 6k. David finished in 61st place and not far behind was Gillian Bushee in 70th with her time of 19:52.8. Stella Kermes ran a strong race finishing in the third position for the Cavaliers crossing the line in 20:00.9 for 113th place. Rounding out the scoring positions for the orange and blue was Tatum Olesen (20:41.2, 206th) and Cate DeSousa (20:49.9, 222nd). From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“The women did a good job and set the stage for a big finish next year as all seven runners return in 2026. For the men, Gary Martin is a big time runner. Seventh place was awesome. I credit Gary and his teammates for raising the bar for the men’s cross country team. I am excited about our seventh place finish and look forward to the track season. Go Hoos!”

2025 NCAA Championships

Gans Creek Cross Country Course

Columbia, Mo. Virginia Women’s Results (6K) – 24th place, 558 points

* – All-America recipient