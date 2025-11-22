No. 1 seed Virginia Hosts No. 4 seed Washington In NCAA Round Of 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A berth in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament is on the line Sunday (Nov. 23) when No. 1 seed Virginia (14-3-4) hosts No. 4 seed Washington (15-2-6) in a Round of 16 matchup at Klöckner Stadium. Kick is set for 2 p.m.
The game immediately precedes the Virginia men’s NCAA soccer game against UNCG which is set for a 5 p.m. kick at Klöckner Stadium.
TICKET AND PARKING INFORMATION
Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com. General admission seats are $11 in advance and $13 on game day. Reserved seats are $16 in advance and $18 on game day. Parking can also be purchased for $10 in advance and $15 at the lot.
Virginia students can purchase a ticket for $6 through their student ticketing account at UVASHOTS.com. If purchased at the venue, students must present a valid student ID to get the student rate.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Sunday afternoon’s contest will be streamed on ESPN+ and is available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and links to both are at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWomenSoccer).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia is a one seed in the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history (2013, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2025) and is one of three one seeds this season from the ACC
- The Hoos advanced to the third round with a 2-0 win Penn State behind goals from Maggie Cagle and Lia Godfrey after Cagle also had a goal and two assists vs. High Point in the opening round
- Virginia has advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament 26 times in its 37 appearances
- The Hoos are looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time
- Maggie Cagle continues to be efficient in her chances this season, rankings second in the ACC in shot accuracy (.644) and eighth nationally with 29-of-45 shots on frame and 11 goals
- Cagle hit the game winner against Penn State in three straight meetings with the Nittany Lions and assisted on the game winner in 2022 as the Hoos went 4-0 against PSU in her career
- Cagle has factored into a goal in 13 of the last 16 contests with 10 goals and 6 assists in that span
- Cagle and Godfrey have been a potent duo for UVA with a combined 58 goals and 63 assists between the two for their careers – both rank in the top five for all active D1 players in career assists
- Godfrey is second among active D1 players in career assists, while Cagle ranks fifth
- Cagle and Godfrey are one of two active duos in the country to have tallied at least 50 goals and 50 assists in a career along with Stanford’s Jasmine Aikey and Andrea Kitahata
- Victoria Safradin is the ACC leader in shutouts (11) and goal against average (0.70) this season and ranks fifth nationally in shutouts
- Virginia played 14-of-19 games against teams in the RPI top 50 and eight against the RPI Top 15
WHAT’S ON THE LINE SUNDAY
- Virginia and Washington face off with a berth in the quarterfinals on the line for the winner
- The winner of Sunday’s contest will face the winner of a matchup between Duke and Kansas
- That third round game will be played at Klöckner Stadium at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon
- Should the Hoos advance, they will host the quarterfinal game next weekend at Klöckner Stadium
- The Hoos are 1-0-0 against Washington with the one meeting coming in the 1997 season