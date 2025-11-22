No. 6 Virginia Cruises Past No. 10 Columbia 8-0

NEW YORK – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-0) dropped just one match in its 8-1 victory over No. 10 Columbia (1-2) on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 22) at the SL Green StreetSquash Center.

In the first four matches finished, Charlotte Pastel, Clare Minnis, Grace Fazzinga and Caroline Pellegrino each picked up 3-0 sweep wins as the Cavaliers jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Maria Min and Maryam Mian both battled for five-game match victories to secure Virginia’s 6-0 advantage, then Nili Sprecher swiftly recovered from a dropped first game to win 3-1 and put UVA up 7-0. Lina Tammam rounded out the afternoon’s activities with a 3-0 victory.

CAVALIER NOTES

This is the first time in program history that Virginia has begun a season 5-0.

Virginia improves to 6-3 in the all-time series against Columbia.

This was the Cavaliers’ second win over a top-10 ranked opponent this season.

Freshman Charlotte Pastel improves to 5-0 playing at the top of the ladder and has dropped just one game this season.

Senior Lina Tammam is 5-0 at position two and has yet to drop a game this season.

Freshman Grace Fazzinga is now 5-0 playing at positions five and seven.

Junior Nili Sprecher picked up her first win of the season.

The Cavaliers are 3-0 against Ivy League opponents this season after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

UP NEXT