Virginia Heads To No. 11 Michigan For Sunday Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-1) heads back out on the road in dual action this weekend for a matchup at No. 11 Michigan () on Sunday. Wrestling is set for 2 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
The dual will be broadcast on B1G+ which is available by subscription. Live stats are also available and both are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia is wrestling its fourth dual on the road in a road-heavy schedule do to renovations ongoing at Memorial Gym this season.
- This is the second matchup against a nationally-ranked opponent as Virginia wrestled No. 8 Lehigh in week two of the season.
- Virginia has five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: No. 20 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 28 Marlon Yabrough (133), No. 33 Gable Porter (141), No. 18 Colton Washleski (157) and No. 18 Nick Hamilton (174).
- Virginia has faced Michigan five times with the Wolverines holding a 3-2 lead in the series after a victory over the Hoos last season in Charlottesville.
- Four Hoos are undefeated in dual action this season with Gable Porter, Wynton Denkins, Colton Washleski and Nick Hamilton all 3-0 on the year.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 20 Keyveon Roller
133: Aiden Allen
141: No. 33 Gable Porter OR Kyren Butler
149: Wynton Denkins
157: No. 18 Colton Washleski OR Nathan Rickards
165: Michael Murphy
174: No. 18 Nick Hamilton
184: Griffin Gammell
197: Steven Burrell Jr.
285: Brenan Morgan
MICHIGAN PROBABLES
125: No. 26 Diego Sotelo
133: Gauge Botero
141: Eren Sement
149: No. 5 Lachlan McNeil
157: No. 27 Cameron Catrabone
165: No. 15 Dylan Gilcher
174: No. 13 Beau Mantanona
184: No. 7 Brock Mantanona
197: No. 20 Hayden Walters
285: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali