Virginia Heads To No. 11 Michigan For Sunday Dual

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-1) heads back out on the road in dual action this weekend for a matchup at No. 11 Michigan () on Sunday. Wrestling is set for 2 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

The dual will be broadcast on B1G+ which is available by subscription. Live stats are also available and both are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).

NOTING THE HOOS

Virginia is wrestling its fourth dual on the road in a road-heavy schedule do to renovations ongoing at Memorial Gym this season.

This is the second matchup against a nationally-ranked opponent as Virginia wrestled No. 8 Lehigh in week two of the season.

Virginia has five wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings: No. 20 Keyveon Roller (125), No. 28 Marlon Yabrough (133), No. 33 Gable Porter (141), No. 18 Colton Washleski (157) and No. 18 Nick Hamilton (174).

Virginia has faced Michigan five times with the Wolverines holding a 3-2 lead in the series after a victory over the Hoos last season in Charlottesville.

Four Hoos are undefeated in dual action this season with Gable Porter, Wynton Denkins, Colton Washleski and Nick Hamilton all 3-0 on the year.

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: No. 20 Keyveon Roller

133: Aiden Allen

141: No. 33 Gable Porter OR Kyren Butler

149: Wynton Denkins

157: No. 18 Colton Washleski OR Nathan Rickards

165: Michael Murphy

174: No. 18 Nick Hamilton

184: Griffin Gammell

197: Steven Burrell Jr.