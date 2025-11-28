Virginia Wrestles At Bloomsburg On Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (2-2) heads back out on the road this weekend for a dual at Bloomsburg (3-3) on Saturday night. Wrestling is set to begin at 6 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION
Sunday’s dual will be streamed on FloWrestling.com which is available by subscription only. Live stats are also provided and both are linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVAWrestling).
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virgina and Bloomsburg face each other for the fourth time and the Hoos lead the all-time series 3-0.
- The teams last met in the 2017 season, a 36-5 victory for the Hoos on the road at Bloomsburg.
- It will be the third time for the teams to face off at Bloomsburg in the four meetings with the other meeting coming at a neutral venue in the 2006 season’s Virgina Intercollegiate.
- The Hoos have four wrestlers ranked in the latest InterMat rankings with Keyveon Roller (No. 24 at 125), Gable Porter (No. 32 at 141), Colton Washleski (No. 26 at 157) and Nick Hamilton (No. 18 at 174) ranked.
- Gable Porter is 4-0 in dual action this season after picking up his victory at No. 11 Michigan last weekend, while Nick Hamilton is 3-0 in dual action this season.
VIRGINIA PROBABLES
125: No. 24 Keyveon Roller
133: Aiden Allen OR Kyle Montaperto
141: No. 32 Gable Porter
149: Wynton Denkins
157: No. 26 Colton Washleski OR Nathan Rickards
165: Michael Murphy OR Mason Stefanelli
174: No. 18 Nick Hamilton
184: Griffin Gammell OR Dylan Newsome
197: Steven Burrell Jr.
285: Brenan Morgan OR Ryan Catka
BLOOMSBURG PROBABLES
125: Jace Schafer
133: Kade Kluce OR Gavin Mundy
141: Tristan Corbin
149: Dustin Elliott
157: Will Morrow
165: Braidon Woodward
174: Eric Alderfer
184: Ethan Ducca
197: Coy Raines OR Wyatt Bush
285: Mason Rebuck