CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lia Godfrey and Laney Rouse were both named Scholar All-American’s by the United Soccer Coaches with the release of the organization’s annual team on Thursday (Dec. 18). Godfrey was a first team honoree, while Rouse was a second team honoree.



Godfrey earned a spot a Scholar All-America team for the second time in her career after being named a Scholar All-America first team selection in 2022. Rouse makes her first appearance on a Scholar All-America team. Both were named All-South Region first team selections.



Godfrey was a first team All-America selection this season by the United Soccer Coaches after earning ACC Midfielder of the Year and All-ACC first team honors. On the academic front, Godfrey was named a College Sports Communicator Academic All-America and All-District selection.



Rouse also earned All-America honors this season as a fourth-team selection by the United Soccer Coaches after earning All-ACC second team honors. On the academic front, she was also an Academic All-District selection by College Sports Communicators.



The duo helped Virginia to a No. 1 ranking this season and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers posted a 14-3-5 record on the season.



SAFRADIN NAMED SCHOLAR ALL-REGION SELECTION

Virginia goalkeeper Victoria Safradin was also recognized by the organization with selection to the Scholar All-Region second team for the South Region. This season, Safradin was an All-ACC second team selection and was a United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection. Academically, she was named a College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selection.



