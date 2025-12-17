Lia Godfrey Earns CSC Academic All-America Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia graduate midfielder Lia Godfrey has been named to the 2025 Academic All-America Women’s Soccer Second Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization announced Tuesday (Dec. 17).



Godfrey is the sixth Virginia women’s soccer player to be named to a CSC Academic All-America team. She joins Katie Tracy (2001), Gillian Hatch (2004), Danielle Colaprico (2014), Makenzy Doniak (2015) and Meghan McCool (2019) in receiving the distinction.



A first team All-America selection and ACC Midfielder of the Year, Godfrey tallied 11 goals this season with four assists. Five of her goals were game winners and two of her assists came on game-winning strikes. She helped lead Virginia to a No. 1 ranking this season as well as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament where the Cavaliers advanced to the Round of 16.



To be eligible for CSC Academic All-America, student athletes must be at least a sophomore, have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average and compete in 90 percent of the institution’s matches.