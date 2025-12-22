CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With a chance to set the program's single-season wins record, No. 20/19 Virginia (10-3) meets No. 25 Missouri (8-4) in the 2025 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Saturday (Dec. 27) at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. Full Game Preview →
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics
Cavaliers Seek Historic Finish Against Missouri in Gator Bowl
Saturday's kickoff from EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.) is set for 7:30 p.m. on ABC and the Virginia Sports Radio Network
Virginia Football's Historic Season
Single-Season Wins Record
10 Wins11 Wins
“We have a tremendous opportunity. We’re playing an outstanding football team. We’re in a great venue, and we have an opportunity still to do something that hasn’t been done within this program ever.”
Numbers to Know
2
Field goals Will Bettridge needs to break the UVA single-season record. He also needs 3 extra points to eclipse the UVA season mark.
6
UVA has lost three fumbles all season, the fewest in school history. All three came in a loss against Wake Forest.
11
Total number of players on the UVA roster who have played in a bowl game. All have been with different schools.
28
Virginia is ranked third in the country and first in the ACC in third-down defense (28%).
Listen Live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network
