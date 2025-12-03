Welcome to your home for the 2025-26 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).
2026 National Signing Day Central
Stay up-to-date on the latest additons from the transfer portal and learn more about the entire 2026 signing class.
Meet the High School Signees
Dylan BiehlOL
6-4275
Dallas BrannonLB
6-2205
DaMari CarterWR
6-2200
Dylan CopeWR
6-3190
Jayden CovilDB
5-11165
Alex DunnDB
180
Mikey GildeaOL
6-4285
Ely HamrickQB
6-5212
Isaiah HarrisCB
6-1180
Luke HatfieldOL
6-4285
Jack RhodesWR
6-1175
Bull RichardsonDT
6-1300
Derek UranLB
6-2205
Jae’Oyn WilliamsATH
5-10210