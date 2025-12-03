2026 National Signing Day Central

2026 National Signing Day Central2026 National Signing Day Central

Stay up-to-date on the latest additons from the transfer portal and learn more about the entire 2026 signing class.

Welcome to your home for the 2025-26 signing class for Virginia football. The newest Cavaliers are introduced here and you can find all your information on the latest class below. View the signing day class roster (updated in real-time).

2026 Early National Signing Day Show

Tony Elliott Signing Day Press Conference

Meet the High School Signees

Dylan Biehl

OL
6-4275
Dallas Brannon

LB
6-2205
DaMari Carter

WR
6-2200
Dylan Cope

WR
6-3190
Jayden Covil

DB
5-11165
Alex Dunn

DB
180
Mikey Gildea

OL
6-4285
Ely Hamrick

QB
6-5212
Isaiah Harris

CB
6-1180
Luke Hatfield

OL
6-4285
Jack Rhodes

WR
6-1175
Bull Richardson

DT
6-1300
Derek Uran

LB
6-2205
Jae’Oyn Williams

ATH
5-10210

